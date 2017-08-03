Martha A. Sabol, co-chair of the Gaming Practice and the nationwide Women’s Initiative at international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been recognized as one of 2017’s “Most Influential Women Lawyers in Chicago” by Crain’s Chicago Business.

The inaugural group of honorees includes 60 inspiring women from the Chicago legal community who strive to shape industry trends and achieve legal precedents.

Sabol focuses her practice on gaming regulatory and business law, representing national and international casino owners, operators, and suppliers in the areas of regulatory compliance, acquisition, licensure, internal investigation matters, and corporate counseling. In 2016, Sabol served as president of the International Association of Gaming Advisors and she was named “Lawyer of the Year” in Chicago for Gaming Law by Best Lawyers in America in 2015.

