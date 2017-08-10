Employees like Bria who are always willing to help coworkers and customers alike make our company as a whole and the services we provide that much stronger. Recognizing and rewarding these employees is an important part of the culture at Avitus Group.

Human Resources expert Bria Jackson is Avitus Group’s Employee of the Quarter (EOQ) for the second quarter of 2017, chosen from a pool of candidates in offices nationwide. Jackson brings a high level of expertise along with a strong willingness to help others at work every day, exemplifying qualities international business administration provider Avitus Group seeks in every employee.

“Bria is an essential team member, not only for the New Jersey staff but everyone,” says Dianne Parker, Avitus Group Public Relations Manager. "She's always willing to assist with any issues and does so in a timely manner. She has a wonderful teamwork mentality and is always happy to stay late or help out with projects that arise. She exemplifies the kind of service we provide our customers."

Jackson started with Avitus Group a year ago as an HR admin, but her roles and responsibilities have increased in the short time she has been with the company. Jackson now provides support to the company’s Hackensack, New Jersey, office as well as Member Development and Member Support teams company-wide.

“We chose Bria because her great work ethic and can-do attitude shone through in nominations from multiple people in various departments," says Teal Francis, Avitus Group Employee of the Quarter Committee Chair. "Each of those individuals had a great experience working with Bria and rely on her expertise often. I personally have had the opportunity to work with Bria as well and can easily agree with her nominations.”

"I am truly honored to have been nominated as Employee of the Quarter. I am very passionate about what I do, and I am glad others can see and appreciate it too," says Jackson! "Working for Avitus Group means being able to come to work every day and truly enjoy what I do. I am able to speak with people from all around the country and actually make an impact on their lives by providing great service!"

Avitus Group’s Employee of the Quarter program recognizes employees who make significant contributions to Avitus Group and its customers. Employees of the Quarter receive a paid day off, $150 gift certificate and $50 credit towards Avitus Group apparel.

“We are always looking for employees who are not only experts in their field but engaging team members,” says Avitus Group Director of Talent Acquisitions Anne Arrowsmith. “Employees like Bria who are always willing to help coworkers and customers alike make our company as a whole and the services we provide that much stronger. Recognizing and rewarding these employees is an important part of the culture here at Avitus Group.”

About Avitus Group

Avitus Group is a worldwide company that simplifies, strengthens and grows businesses by providing 'back office' support (payroll, accounting, taxes, recruiting, information technology, human resources and much more). When a business uses Avitus Group, all of the necessary yet burdensome functions of the business become Avitus Group's responsibility, so the business can focus on what it does best. Avitus Group serves clients nationwide through regional office locations from coast to coast. The company also serves international clients through partner locations in Europe, Canada, China, England, India, Japan and Singapore.