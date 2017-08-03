ProRehab Announces Opening of 12th Clinic in Ferdinand, Indiana

ProRehab-PC, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky’s preeminent physical therapy provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Ferdinand, Indiana. Conveniently located off I-64 and State Route 162 at 75 Industrial Park Road, the clinic is the group’s 12th and first in Ferdinand.



The Ferdinand clinic will offer both manual and orthopaedic physical therapy to reduce and prevent aches and pains in the musculoskeletal system, injury prevention services, and more and will serve Dubois, Spencer, and Crawford counties.

Clinic Director Joey Pettyjohn, PT, DPT, OCS, specializes in the treatment of orthopaedic related injuries, with a special interest in manual therapy and the spine. He enjoys treating all orthopaedic conditions, ranging from athletes and postsurgical care to chronic pain.

The advanced clinical knowledge and skill set that comes with Dr. Pettyjohn’s Orthopaedic Board Certification keeps him up-to-date with cutting edge research and technology and allows him to better treat patients with orthopaedic issues and. The OCS certification focuses on evidence-based practice, orthopedic injury examination, treatment, and medical interventions. According to a 2000 Hart & Dobrzykowski study, physical therapists with the OCS certification are more efficient than those without. Their patients require fewer visits, at less cost per visit, and noted improved outcomes over the period of care.



“On behalf of the entire ProRehab team, we are so excited to open this new clinic on Industrial Park Road,” said Dr. Pettyjohn. “This clinic a wonderful opportunity to extend our reach further into our home state and show a new community the benefits of evidence-based physical therapy. We look forward to serving Ferdinand and the surrounding counties with the exceptional care and service the rest of Indiana has come to expect from us.”



For more information about the Ferdinand clinic, ProRehab’s services, or to book an appointment with Joey, please call 812.998.2104 or visit http://www.prorehab-pc.com.

About ProRehab:

Founded in 1999, ProRehab is a locally owned private physical therapy practice with over 17 years of experience as Evansville, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky’s preeminent provider of outpatient physical therapy. ProRehab’s therapists have a wide range of clinical expertise in manual physical therapy, spine care and rehabilitation, general orthopaedic conditions, sports specific injuries, hand injuries, workplace injuries and more. 100% of our expert practitioners are either board certified or in the process of completing advanced residency, fellowship, or clinical mentoring programs, allowing them to provide the highest standard of care to our patients. For more information visit ProRehab-PC.com or find us on Facebook by searching ProRehab, PC or on Twitter at @ProRehab.