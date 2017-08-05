Hivelocity launched it’s second data center in Tampa in response to the demand for locally owned and operated supply in Tampa. A Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast50 award winner, Hivelocity’s growth has historically been driven by it’s dedicated server and private cloud businesses, making Hivelocity the largest consumer of it’s own data center services. Rick Nicholas, VP of Colocation at Hivelocity explained “We’re able to meet customers where they are along their journey to the cloud. We offer private connectivity from their colocation space to our public cloud, private cloud, storage, and dedicated server offerings so they can migrate and grow in the manner that best suits them. Total Telecom’s a trusted name to walk customers along that journey and we’re thrilled to serve their customers.”

The Partnership aims to expand Hivelocity’s exposure to the Enterprise and Government segments. Hivelocity’s newly opened TPA2 data center is the latest in the growing requirements for Data Center space expected to be a $62.3 Billion dollar industry by 2022 (Source http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/colocation.asp ). The newly opened 30,000sf/3MW facility 15 minutes from Downtown Tampa is Hivelocity’s second data center in Tampa and provides the ability to custom design, build, and support the unique needs of Government and Enterprise organizations. This facility is the most recent to open in Tampa with the ability to expand by an additional 60,000sf/6MW over the coming years.

TTMUSA is a sourcing and advisory group quietly assisting Business and Government organizations better source and operate their technology needs. “We are very excited about the opening of Hivelocity’s TPA2 facility. Tampa Businesses have been in need of better options to host their most critical IT infrastructure for years. Mergers/Acquisitions, lack of investment, and lack of local support has been the most common complaint. This has lead to many of our Tampa based Customers to source and grow their space out of the region. Hivelocity is unique in a number of respects. They built one of the largest and robust IP interconnections for their Private Cloud Customers in Tampa and Atlanta. The space provides the opportunity to completely customize around a client’s needs and its proximity to Tampa. This infrastructure, aquility, and Geographic desirability will be a winning combination in our engagements to assist customers find proper data center housing both in Tampa and Atlanta.” Allan Watkins

About TTMUSA

Total Telecom Management, Inc. (TTMUSA) is a full service, boutique Master Agency, located in Roswell, GA. TTMUSA has focused on how to develop a complete IT life cycle for their customers specifically in the VAR community. TTMUSA is a key partner resource for numerous VAR's and MSPs to assist them in leveraging network services and cloud "as-a-Service" solutions. TTMUSA focuses on simplifying the technology to enhance the buying experience for their enterprise and government customers. TTMUSA achieves success when we empower our partners and their customer IT teams to focus on the adoption of new technologies swiftly and efficiently while maintaining a high level of cost effectiveness. As one of the leading full service boutique Master Agents, we strive in providing the best results on ever engagement.

About Hivelocity

Hivelocity provides cloud hosting, dedicated servers and colocation services to customers from over 130 countries worldwide. By simply focusing on solutions and environments that put the customer in the best position to succeed, Hivelocity has grown steadily since 2002. These highly scalable solutions are delivered from CJIS, SSAE16, SOC 1, SOC 2 and HIPAA certified facilities. For more information about Hivelocity you can visit them at https://hivelocity.net.