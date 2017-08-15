Dr. Annette Wison Mass spectrometry is becoming an increasingly popular and powerful tool for bioanalytical applications, revealing new and exciting data. We are pleased to be able to co-program at such a prestigious venue to discuss these novel investigative techniques.

Pittcon is pleased to once again co-program at JASIS, one of the largest Asian exhibitions for analytical and scientific instruments. This year’s symposium, organized by the Pittcon 2018 program chair, Annette Wilson, (University of Pittsburgh), will be “New Approaches in Mass Spectrometry for Bioanalytical Applications.” This dynamic presentation will discuss novel ionization processes, high throughput IMS-MS technologies, and top down mass spectrometry of proteins and biological complexes.

The session is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, and will begin with opening remarks from the 2018 Pittcon President Dr. Adrian Michael (University of Pittsburgh).

Dr. Wilson will continue with a brief introduction followed by David Clemmer (Indiana University) who will present “Developing IMS-MS as a Means of Studying Biomolecular Structure, Structural Transitions and Thermodynamics in Complex Mixtures.” He will discuss a new method involving IMS-MS analysis of simple proteins, peptides, and biomolecular mixtures that are electrosprayed from a temperature controlled electrospray ionization source.

After a short break, Sarah Trimpin, Ph.D. (Wayne State University) will deliver “Redefining Ionization in Mass Spectrometry: Discovery and Implementation of Novel Ionization Processes.” This discussion will cover what is currently known about the process by which volatile and nonvolatile compounds are converted to gas-phase ions when associated with a matrix and exposed to sub-atmospheric pressure along with examples demonstrating the power of the method.

Dr. Neil L. Kelleher (Feinberg School of Medicine) will finish the symposium with “Large Scale Discovery of New Molecules from Bacteria and Fungi,” which will cover improved techniques to the systematic mapping of secondary metabolism, with benefits to basic research and the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Satoshi Nomura, (JASIS ICS organizer) will make closing remarks.

When asked to comment on this collaboration, Dr. Wilson said, “Mass spectrometry is becoming an increasingly popular and powerful tool for bioanalytical applications, revealing new and exciting data. We are pleased to be able to co-program at such a prestigious venue to discuss these novel investigative techniques.“

Pittcon will also be participating in the exposition at booth IU-6. For more information on this session and JASIS, please visit jasis.com.

About Pittcon

