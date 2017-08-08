Donna Tanner & Lori Barber There is a big area of opportunity for restaurants to improve their digital marketing footprint. Lori & Donna definitely have the expertise & track record to do just that says Chef Kent Rathbun

Lux214 Media Group, a Dallas-based firm offering integrated digital marketing solutions, is now open for business!

Two big names in the Dallas restaurant industry and digital marketing have joined forces to deliver their winning digital marketing strategies to the masses. Donna Tanner, former Director of Marketing Communications for Abacus Jasper’s Management (Kent Rathbun Concepts), and Lori Barber, online marketing entrepreneur, started Lux214 to meet a need created by a shortage of highly-skilled and experienced marketing professionals.

Client needs are ever-evolving at a rapid pace. Lux214 Media Group is uniquely qualified to deliver a multifaceted approach that is currently under represented in the the industry. According to a recent Accenture Interactive and Forrester Consulting survey, 60 percent of respondents stated that marketers need to work on developing or improving their digital channels and tactical skills.

With decades of experience to their credit, Lori and Donna are capitalizing on this gap in the marketplace with the launch of Lux214. The dynamic duo met several years ago at a private event hosted by celebrity chef Kent Rathbun, and combined their expertise and used their winning formula to rapidly expand the Kent Rathbun Concepts brand. Their unique strategy utilizes a variety of digital marketing channels while simultaneously increasing brand visibility.

“Many small and medium-sized organizations, particularly in the restaurant industry, approach website development, search engine optimization, social media and public relations as one-off silos, rarely taking an integrated approach,” Kent Rathbun said. “This is a big area of opportunity for those with the experience to coordinate those efforts. Lori and Donna definitely have the expertise and track record to do just that.”

Services offered by Lux 214 include:



Social media

Strategy and consulting

Email marketing

Event marketing

Public relations

Digital advertising

And much more

Lux 214 Media Group serves businesses of all sizes and ages from start-ups to enterprise-level organizations. Donna’s resume includes more than three decades of marketing and growing restaurant brands, including the last 18 years with Abacus Jasper’s Restaurant Group. Lori is best known for rapidly growing 3 previous agencies as well as being the voice of nationally-known celebrity chefs. Her lengthy client list includes CBS, Daisy Brand, the Dallas Cowboys, On The Border Mexican Cantina, Maggiano’s, Kimball Art Museum, Microsoft, and the PGA. An industry leader for decades, Lori has won many awards, including an EIMA (Excellence in Interactive Marketing Award), a WebbyAward, and the Outstanding Achievement in Website Development Award.

Lori and Donna are off to a great start, having gained the confidence of Baymark Partners, a Dallas-based private equity company. Lux214 Media Group is currently working with several of Baymark’s portfolio companies and making a huge difference.

“With a wide range of marketing tools and channels available, particularly in digital, we’re excited to take advantage of Lux214 Media Group’s expertise and successful track record,” said David J. Hook, Managing Director with Baymark Partners. “Working with them provides an efficient and cost-effective resource for several of our holdings.”

About Lux214 Media Group

Lux214 Media Group, based in Dallas, Texas, is a full-service digital marketing agency that offers integrated digital marketing solutions to increase brand visibility across all marketing platforms. We build brands and drive sales for companies of all sizes and all ages in a wide variety of industries. Our founding partners boast a lengthy, highly successful track record of delivering results for clients. For more information, visit http://www.Lux214.com or email info(at)Lux214(dot)com.