Colorado Collective (COCO), the passionate publisher of Colorado travel and lifestyle content, and Odyssey, the nation’s leading story agency for travel and tourism, are joining forces to bring storytelling, amplification, platform and publishing solutions to the state of Colorado and its premier tourism destinations, hospitality professionals and lifestyle brands. The joint venture will combine the best of both organizations delivering marketing services with a publishing and literary mindset. In this joint venture, Colorado Collective and Odyssey will bring Colorado further into the spotlight with print, digital, and storytelling platforms designed for unique audiences that goes beyond the standard website build and a media buy offered from most agencies.

Studies show consumers are disengaging with advertising at alarming rates while demanding something better. The best modern marketers know, as leading brands do, that organic content, which entertains or educates, will endear consumers to their brands. COCO and Odyssey share a core belief - that in today’s chaotic and ever-changing marketing environment, marketers need to look back to fantastic storytelling as a primary means of engagement.

THE JOINT VENTURE COMBINES COCO’S PUBLISHING CAPABILITIES WITH ODYSSEY’S STORY MARKETING SERVICES TO PROVIDE BETTER SOLUTIONS TO ENGAGE AND ENDEAR CONSUMERS

Ryan Thompson, CEO of Odyssey said, “We acknowledge that consumers are in control and their control is only increasing. It's imperative that we respect them by delivering what they want - entertaining or educational content that delivers value. To do that, we think it's time to double down on stunning storytelling, using the basic tenets of great stories that have existed for millennia.”

In addition to marketing services, the organizations publish several digital publications, including Places.Travel (http://places.travel), a hyper-local leisure travel magazine; and Colorado-Collective.com (http://colorado-collective.com), the authority on Colorado lifestyle, culture and travel content. The joint venture will expand offerings to clients to participate in sponsored editorial content on these publications to engage consumers in authentic organic storytelling.

Mundi Ross, founder of COCO said, “We believe that Colorado is one of the most diverse places on our planet. For years, we’ve collected and published stories on Colorado destinations, culture and lifestyle. This joint venture enables COCO to bring storytelling directly to new clients who want to share their stories to the world.”

About Colorado Collective

Colorado Collective (COCO) is a media company producing an online magazine and print publication founded in 2013. We are a group of creators dedicated to quality storytelling in Colorado. COCO grew out of a desire to highlight the makers, creators, enthusiasts, and small businesses that make Colorado such a beautiful place. Visit: http://colorado-collective.com.

About Odyssey

We produce compelling content and stunning stories amplified through organic and paid content distribution channels. We entertain and educate but never interrupt or disrupt. We believe that all media is earned media and thus, are proudly and boldly not an ad agency but rather a studio with full production means to produce and deliver epic storytelling. We combine the principles of literature and journalism with emerging marketing engagement methods delivered on content rich platforms. Visit http://MakeStoriesHuman.com.

