The addition of Hilary and Michael to our board underscores WCTI’s and National Grid’s commitment to entrepreneurs based in the Worcester community who desire a cleaner energy future.

The Worcester CleanTech Incubator (WCTI) today announced a renewed effort to strengthen its relationship with the energy industry and foster cooperation between entrepreneurs and energy companies with global scale and local expertise.

As a key first step in this effort, WCTI welcomes Hilary Flynn and Michael Cooper to its board of directors. Both Flynn and Cooper are with National Grid plc, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world.

Flynn’s role will aid in creating avenues through which entrepreneurs within WCTI can communicate fresh and inventive ideas. Cooper’s role will allow for more entrepreneurial investment opportunities in the energy industry. Flynn and Cooper are part of National Grid Ventures, a new organization outside of the regulated core business focused on cleantech.

“The addition of Hilary and Michael to our board underscores WCTI’s and National Grid’s commitment to entrepreneurs based in the Worcester community who desire a cleaner energy future,” said Joe Bush, Executive Director, WCTI. “National Grid already supports WCTI financially and hosts an engineer at the facility once a week to offer mentoring and engineering advice.”

Flynn’s position within National Grid Ventures entails advising the business on emerging technologies. This requires a close relationship with external innovation partners including startups and incubators. Her expertise comes from a rich history of consulting, including positions at Lux Research, MJ Bradley and Associates, and Meister Consultants Group.

At National Grid Ventures, Cooper provides guidance for National Grid’s venture capital activities, primarily those involved with Energy Impact Partners, a collaborative strategic investment platform that provides capital to companies optimizing energy consumption and improving the sustainable energy ecosystem. Before holding this position, He managed research and development for National Grid’s US electric business.

WCTI is a cleantech startup incubator geared towards providing not only space for entrepreneurs to run their startups, but also the guidance and resources necessary for successfully bringing a product from the mind to the market.

About Worcester CleanTech Incubator (WCTI)

Founded and operated by the Institute for Energy and Sustainability, WCTI is a place to transform green technology ideas into businesses that combat global climate change. At WCTI, our goal is to help entrepreneurs mitigate some of the risks involved with running a startup. We do this by providing a physical space to work in as well as a network of support you can utilize for guidance. The WCTI facility, located in the Printers Building at 44 Portland Street in Worcester, provides over 10,000 square feet, consisting of private offices, co-working space, conference rooms, event space, and prototyping labs, offers startups the space they need to establish and grow. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit and do not ask for equity in return for space and services. https://www.wcti.org/

About National Grid

National Grid is an electricity and natural gas delivery company that supplies the energy for more than 20 million people through its networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming its electricity and natural gas networks to support the 21st century digital economy with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions. Read more about the innovative projects happening across our footprint in our eBook, The Democratization of Energy.

For more information please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, find our photos on Instagram.