Worcester CleanTech Incubator Elects Genovesi Chairman of the Board

The Worcester CleanTech Incubator (WCTI) announced today that Larry Genovesi has been elected Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Genovesi is the Cofounder, CTO and VP Engineering of Embue, a Boston-based technology company with a mission to make apartment building operations more efficient, comfortable, and cost-effective. His insights as a serial entrepreneur and executive in the areas of networking, storage, high performance computing and big data analytics will provide strong leadership for WCTI’s efforts to drive new products to market.

“I am excited and energized to be leading WCTI’s efforts to help green technology entrepreneurs transform their ideas into businesses that combat global climate change,” said Genovesi. “I’ve spent 35 years launching and building successful companies from the ground up. I know how hard it can be to get started and how rewarding it can be to succeed. I hope to share some of what I’ve learned along the way to help other entrepreneurs mitigate some of the risks involved with running a startup and to, ultimately, succeed in the marketplace.”

“WCTI is entering a new phase of growth. Mr. Genovesi brings the type of experience and insight necessary for us to fulfill our mission to help cleantech companies scale. It is an honor to have him taking a leadership role on our team,” said Joseph Bush, executive director of WCTI.

WCTI is a facility where entrepreneurs have both the resources and space to grow their ideas into products that will help create a more balanced and sustainable world economy. Its mission is to foster the growth of new enterprises addressing the most pressing issues of our time. Its facility provides over 10,000 square feet of space, offering private offices, conference rooms, and event and lab space—a place for small businesses to incubate and thrive. It presently has 16 startups in its space and also offers workshops and peer pitch groups.

WCTI is sponsored by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, National Grid, Coghlin Electrical Contractors, Mass Development, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Clark University, Conover+Gould Strategy Group and many others.

For more information, visit: https://www.wcti.org/