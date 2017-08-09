Motors@Work Announces New Release

Motors@Work Release 4.0 provides systematic life-cycle analytics so companies can act on the enhanced intelligence at the right time, with the right resources, to optimize their asset performance and return-on-assets

Motors@Work LLC today announced the commercial availability of Motors@WorkTM v 4.0 that advances informed, data-driven motor management decisions. Motors@Work analytics augment existing EAM systems and asset management processes with life-cycle energy and reliability intelligence. The energy-based condition monitoring and analytics enable companies to increase motor-driven (motors and pumps) system reliability and cut energy and maintenance spending by up to 30%.

The Motors@WorkTM Release v 4.0 includes:



Improved user interface and layout including asset intelligence and energy intelligence dashboards that provide quick visuals of key data, alerts, and trends

Enhanced integration with Maximo Asset Management and Maximo Asset Health Insights (MAHI) including pre-built Energy and Reliability scores

Added motor temperature measurements and critical asset analytics required for complex decisions, as well as enhanced data-rich alerts

Expanded pump optimization analyses for multi-day demand scenarios

Enhanced EAM and SCADA integrations including IBM Watson

Augmented User Help facilities with videos, glossaries, and reference guides

“Motors@Work enhances the data collected either from handheld devices, captured in CMMS, or gathered from SCADA, sensors, and sub-meters to improve asset and energy management decisions,” noted Rod Ellsworth, Founder and CEO Motors@Work LLC, “Release 4.0 provides systematic life-cycle analytics so companies can act on the enhanced intelligence at the right time, with the right resources, to optimize their asset performance and return-on-assets.”

About M@W

Motors@Work is a scalable, cloud-based, software-as-a-service solution that provides continuous monitoring of your motor-driven equipment’s energy performance. Our analytics augment your asset management processes with energy management best practices. Our solution leverages your existing technology investment whether you collect motor inventory data with handheld devices, capture data in your ERP or CMMS, or gather data from your SCADA, sensors, and sub-meters. Motors@Work presents full life-cycle cost analyses, combining your motor readings with external data including weather forecasts, utility rates, and our extensive motor catalog.

Media Contact:

Penny St. Clair-Holmes

pholmes(at)motorsatwork.com