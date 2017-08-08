2017 ERG & Council Honors Award There was a record increase in applications representing 1,330 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters.

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the only annual national award that recognizes and honors the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. It was established in 2008 by the Association of ERGs & Councils, a practice group of diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm PRISM International, Inc. ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils completed and submitted an online application that evaluated their contributions and achievements in four focus areas. There is no cost or obligation to apply. Every applicant will receive their results in their complimentary Application Summary Report that provides feedback and information designed to enhance their performance and increase their value to the organization they serve. Linda Stokes, President and CEO of PRISM, says, “Participants report that completing the application challenges them to look hard and deep at what they are doing by evaluating their efforts and then making adjustments that make them better. Our intent is to enable ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils to use this application to learn what they are doing well and how they can continue to increase their impact and effectiveness."

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients are a diverse combination of U.S. organizations representing most sectors, geographies and sizes. "We had a record increase in applications this year representing 1,330 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters,” states Fernando Serpa, Executive Director of the Association of ERGs & Councils. “We also had several non-Top 25 groups demonstrate best practices and results that deserve to be recognized. As a result, we are introducing the Spotlight Impact Award™ that highlights the achievements of these select groups in the categories of Organizational Impact, Talent Management and Culture of Inclusion. These groups will also be celebrated during a special presentation during the 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ ceremony.”

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ Top 25 recipient rankings will be revealed at the October 6th award ceremony at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The Award Ceremony and Conference is open to all diversity and inclusion professionals involved with ERGs, BRGs and Councils who desire expanded opportunities to learn and share best practices, network, grow and celebrate, to become inspired and be renewed...all for the purpose of increasing their impact on key organizational and business objectives. Learn more by visiting ERG & Council Conference.

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:



American Airlines - Diversity Advisory Council

Aramark – Aramark Diversity Advisory Board

AT&T - Asian Pacific Islanders for Professional and Community Advancement (APCA)

Bank of America - MSAG (Military Support and Assistance Group)

Bon Secours Health System - Bon Secours Executive Council

Carolinas HealthCare System - UNIDOS System Resource Group

Cleveland Clinic - ClinicPride Employee Resource Group

Cleveland Clinic - SALUD Employee Resource Group

Davenport University - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council

Delhaize America - Diversity & Inclusion

Entergy Corporation - Entergy Employee Resource Group

Erie Insurance - Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council

Froedtert Health - Froedtert Health Diversity Council

General Motors - General Motors Employee Resource Group Council

JLL - Americas D&I Council

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals - Mallinckrodt's Inclusion & Diversity Council

MUFG Union Bank - Women's Initiative Network (WIN) - Enterprise Resource Group

Northwestern Mutual - African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG)

Ricoh USA, Inc. - Ricoh Diversity and Social Responsibility Council

State Street Corporation - Professional Women's Network Massachusetts Chapter (PWN-MA)

Summa Health - Diversity Advisory Council

Texas Instruments - Texas Instruments Diversity Network (TIDN)

The Kellogg Company - Research Quality Nutrition and Technology Diversity and Inclusion Council (RQNT D&I)

U.S. Bank - U.S. Bank Proud to Serve

U.S. Bank - U.S. Bank Spectrum LGBT

The 2017 Spotlight Impact Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:

