GeIL Releases EVO SPEAR DDR4 Hardcore Memory for PC Gamers

GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – one of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers announced the latest DDR4 hardcore gaming memory modules, EVO SPEAR Series, and EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series. Available as single modules and kits up to 64GB, runs as low as 1.2V and at max 1.35V resulting in less power consumption and higher reliability. Featuring a stylish and stealthy standard-height heat spreader, EVO SPEAR Series modules can be used in most case designs including SFF (Small Form Factor) systems and full-sized gaming PCs. The EVO SPEAR Series and EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series are available in black with a black PCB and are perfect for gamers and enthusiasts who want a cost-efficient upgrade for faster gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.

EVO SPEAR Series available in 2133MHz to 3466MHz frequencies, optimized for the Intel® Core™ X, i7, i5 Processors as well as Z200 and X299 Series Chipset. EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series fully compatible with the latest AMD Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 Processors and AM4 Motherboards. Available in 2133MHz to 3200MHz frequencies.

“EVO SPEAR Series, and EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series are ideal for gamers, enthusiasts, and case modders looking to maximize gaming performance with minimum investment,” says Jennifer Huang, the Vice President of GeIL.

Gamers and enthusiasts who prefer SFF (Small Form Factor) PC builds no longer need to compromise on their case design. Featuring the stealth black and standard-height heat spreader, EVO SPEAR and EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series are compatible with most computer cases and CPU coolers. The standard-height heat spreader ensures zero mechanical interference, greatly helping the installation.

EVO SPEAR Series and EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series available at Newegg: https://goo.gl/xDhEfL

EVO SPEAR Series and EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series

EVO SPEAR Series: http://www.geil.com.tw/products/list/id/171

EVO SPEAR AMD Edition Series: http://www.geil.com.tw/products/list/id/172

Product images download: https://goo.gl/Kn1Rij

About GeIL

GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – one of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers that concentrate in making the most innovative products, from memory modules to gaming peripherals, for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

Established in 1993, GeIL has soon become one of the most trusted memory professionals in the industry. In the year 2000, with the vast knowledge of tweaking and producing some of the world’s fastest DRAM modules, GeIL shook the PC enthusiast market and changed it for the better. The introduction of the first ever memory heat-spreader, the dual-channel packaged memory kit and lifetime warranty are all innovative concepts GeIL introduced in the PC DIY market. GeIL has been concentrating in perfecting the technologies of IC testing, memory burn-in and quality assurance for memory products across all segments of the market.

GeIL memory is now trusted and distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. In Oct. 2016, GeIL announced to expand market in North America through a co-operation with Newegg.com to provide customers more purchasing channels, and better user experience.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/geilmemory

Twitter: https://twitter.com/geilmemory

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/geilmemory

Media Contact

Rita Kuo

iDée Creatives Marketing Consulting Inc. on behalf of GeIL