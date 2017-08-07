Sevatec Achieves ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 and 27001:2013 Re-Certification

Our continued focus on implementing Business Agility across all facets of our company makes Sevatec unique among government contractors.

Sevatec, Inc. (Sevatec), a leading National Security firm delivering Agile Development and DevOps, Data Sciences, Cyber Engineering, and Cloud solutions to the federal government, announced today that it earned re-certification for the their Service Management System (SMS) and Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) granted ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 and 27001:2013 re-certification to Sevatec following a rigorous auditing process, testing the firm’s commitment to data protection and continuous improvement. Sevatec initially gained these certifications in July 2014.

"Much like our recent CMMI re-appraisal, we understand that partnering ISO compliance and our Agile practices creates an environment where we can lean out those ISO processes and deliver a more efficient, more impactful solution to our clients," said Michael Dallara, Sevatec COO. "Our continued focus on implementing Business Agility across all facets of our company makes Sevatec unique among government contractors."

The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification recognizes Sevatec’s ability to design, transition, deliver, and improve services to fulfill requirements and service level agreements. Sevatec was evaluated based on requirements for planning, establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a SMS.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 acknowledges Sevatec’s ability to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve an ISMS. The certification preserves the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, and ensures customers that information security risks are proactively managed.

Sevatec has consistently maintained their multiple industry certifications according to the current standards as reflected by the CMMI Maturity Level 3 ratings earned for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) version 1.3 in 2016 and ISO 9001:2015 in 2017.

About Sevatec

Sevatec, a National Security firm specializing in Agile and DevOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions, leverages our deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to solve the federal government’s most pressing business and technical challenges. Sevatec has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 ratings for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) and maintains ISO 9001:2015, 20000-1:2011, and 27001:2013 certifications. In practice, Sevatec optimizes current industry best practices and incorporates Agile principles to accelerate performance and outcomes for their clients.

Sevatec was founded in 2003 on the concept of “Seva,” which means, “Inspired to Serve.” The mission, “Trusted Talent, Inspired to Serve, Partnered with Government, to Protect and Improve the Lives of Americans,” captures the essence of the firm’s culture. Their portfolio of mission-critical technology and consulting initiatives across the federal government broadly supports the National Security Sector, including Homeland and Law Enforcement Agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple Civilian Departments and Agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.