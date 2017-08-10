Brad Cook Joins @RISK Technologies, Inc. as Board Member

@RISK Technologies, Inc., a Cyber Network Consensus SaaS company, announced that seasoned finance and operations expert Brad Cook joined as a Board Member. Brad currently serves as the Director of Finance, Eland Energy where his primary role is to identify investment opportunities and to develop business plans for existing investments. In this role, he works closely with the executive teams of the firm’s highly diversified investment portfolio to help develop company strategy, maximize operational and finance results and investor returns.

He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Front Burner Restaurants. In this role he provides strategic guidance for restaurant and real estate development, maximizing revenue and operations efficiencies. Additionally, he also plays a role in helping to raise capital. Mr. Cook brings to the board significant financial expertise with a deep understanding of financial markets, corporate finance and capital structure, accounting and controls, and investor relations.

Prior to his current role, he was the Chief Accounting Officer for a $350 million real estate company. In this role he was involved in financial planning and analysis and responsible for the tax, audit, treasury, accounting and IT functions for the company. Mr. Cook earned his M.B.A. from the University of Central Oklahoma and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Oklahoma. He is a Certified Public Accountant. He resides in Dallas, TX with his wife and three children. Brad is an avid runner and enjoys spending time with his family.

