Ellevate Network, the leading network for professional women, brought together some of the most influential people in business to advocate for action towards gender equality at their inaugural Summit in New York City on June 21st. The event was also live-streamed with over 17,000 views from around the globe.

The audience of professional women and gender-equality advocates were called upon to take action towards changing the gender divide in the workplace, politics, boardroom, media and at home. #MobilizeWomen provided a platform to share strategies and a clear action plan for parity. Content of the day included:



Courageous Conversations with Jessica Bennett and Sallie Krawcheck

Death of the Queen Bee: It’s Not Competition, It’s Collaboration with Accenture, United State of Women, Fairygodboss, and LatinasThinkBig

Disrupting Diversity: Working Together to Close the Gap

Gender Equality: Purpose Not Praise with Wade Davis

Owning Your Superpower with Erika Ervin

Leading with Your Values with Craig Newmark and Nythia Das

The Power of Storytelling with Zainab Salbi and Claudia Chan

Finding the Right Sponsor with Emily Wakeling

Information is Power: Creating Change Through Access to Information and Using Your Voice

Lessons on Leadership and Failure with Alison Levine

Innovation: If You Can’t Find It, Make It

Being Tough with Michelle Waterson and Jas Boothe

Listening to Your Inner Voice with Kelly Cutrone and Kristy Wallace

The Future of Women at Work with Sallie Krawcheck

The #MobilizeWomen Action Guide includes Impact Statements, unique viewpoints, and key takeaways around ways to achieve gender equality. You can view and download it here.

The influence of the event was massive - #MobilizeWomen trended on Twitter, there were over over 17,000 livestream views, and the event was covered in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, The HuffPost, and more.

Ellevate Network CEO Kristy Wallace said, "We're so pleased that #MobilizeWomen harnessed the power of so many diverse voices. We're proud that Ellevate Network is leading the charge in action toward gender equality in many different spaces, and look forward to only increasing visibility and influence of the movement toward a more equal world."

The event would not have been such a success without the tremendous support of sponsors including AppNexus, WellCare, PayScale, Accenture, Bacardi, Warpaint the Musical, Gartner, and Lincoln Financial Network.

To watch the video recaps of the event click here. To read the recaps of each talk, click here.