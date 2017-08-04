Sunna Choi and Kyle K. Fox Join Greenberg Traurig’s Corporate Practice

Continuing the strategic development of its Corporate Practice, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Sunna Choi to the Los Angeles office and Kyle K. Fox to the Austin office, both as shareholders. The hiring of Choi and Fox follows the recent addition of more than one dozen corporate shareholders across the firm. Greenberg Traurig’s team of 400+ multinational corporate and securities attorneys received a first-tier ranking for Corporate Law in the U.S. News Best Lawyers® 2017 "Best Law Firms" report.

“The collective, unique experience of Sunna and Kyle will add another dimension to our already robust Corporate team. We are thrilled they are joining us at this time of significant growth,” said Bruce I. March, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s global Corporate Practice. “Our firm, corporate practice, and, most importantly, our clients will greatly benefit from their collective expertise in complex transactions.”

Choi will concentrate her practice on corporate financing and related matters, including private equity-related corporate finance transactions, secured and unsecured syndicated financings, private placements of debt, distressed debt investments, restructuring transactions, venture capital financings, and cross-border financings. Choi represents borrowers, private equity sponsors, agents, and institutional lenders and holders of senior and subordinated debt.

Fox focuses his practice on mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic transactions for private equity and venture capital backed companies, and private companies ranging from startups to international business ventures. Fox develops strategies to assist companies and investors in all types of financing transactions. In addition to his legal practice, he is an adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

"Sunna is an exceptional finance lawyer and we are excited to have her join our firm's corporate and private equity practice," said Mark J. Kelson, chair of the Los Angeles Corporate Practice. “Sunna is an example of the high caliber talent attracted to Greenberg Traurig and a wonderful addition to our growing Los Angeles Corporate Practice."

“We are excited to welcome Kyle to our growing corporate team,” said Gregory J. Casas, administrative shareholder of the Austin office. “Kyle’s finance experience expands the extensive capabilities we are able to offer our local, regional, and international clients particularly in the technology industry for which Austin is a hotbed.”

“I am excited to be joining Greenberg Traurig,” said Choi. “The firm’s global reach and vast network will allow me to further develop my practice and provide our existing clients with a unique range of services.

“I am delighted to join Greenberg Traurig and its team of more than 400 corporate attorneys. The firm’s global reach and local expertise is the right platform to assist investors and companies in their M&A and other transactions,” said Fox.

Choi received her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School. She has an Executive MBA from University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and earned her B.A. in Sociology from Yonsei University. Choi joins Greenberg Traurig from O’Melveny & Myers LLP, where she served as counsel in the Corporate Finance Group.

Fox received his J.D. from University of Texas Law school. He has a B.A. from University of Wisconsin at Madison’s Honors Program. Fox joins Greenberg Traurig from Miller, Egan, Molter & Nelson, where he was a partner.

