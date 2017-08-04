National holidays bring people closer together, no matter if they are still living in their home country or abroad. To help Jamaican expats get in touch easier on Independence Day, TelephoneJamaica.com carefully drafted two special surprises: a special rate to call mobiles in Jamaica on August 6 and a challenging Facebook contest.

Jamaicans who call mobiles in Jamaica on Independence Day will pay only 14.9¢/min instead of 19.9¢/min, the standard rate. The offer is valid only on August 6.

To get ready for Independence Day, TelephoneJamaica.com hosts an exciting Facebook contest, inviting Jamaican expats to share the thing they miss the most about Jamaica. The answers are expected between August 4-6 and the winner will be selected randomly on August 7 and will receive $10 Voice Credit.

The Voice Credit gift can be used to call from:



any phone, through the use of local access numbers

any smartphone, as TelephoneJamaica.com offers a free app, for both iOS and Android devices, called KeepCalling.

Besides Voice Credit for international calls, TelephoneJamaica.com also offers Mobile Recharge, a service that helps customers recharge phones anywhere in the world. And a mobile top up can be a great Independence Day gift this week. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly. The operators available for top ups to Jamaica are Digicel and Lime.

Customers are happy both with the quality and with the prices offered by TelephoneJamaica.com. On Trustpilot, a famous review site, TelephoneJamaica.com receives constant feedback from its customers and currently has an 8.7 rating.

One customer writes, ’Excellent service, never had a problem. I would recommend this company for calling Jamaica; their rates are quite competitive and at times they do give a bonus voucher which is appealing to customers like me.’

About TelephoneJamaica.com

TelephoneJamaica.com is a website for Jamaicans worldwide, powered by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.