This week, Keystone Property Group clients are enjoying a 25% return after 10 months of investment from the Milton Keynes development, while investors in the Newcastle development have received 20% returns following just four months of investment.

These are just two of the highly successful PRS development projects in the Keystone Property Group portfolio, that have been carefully selected by the group's team of experts to provide healthy returns for their clients.

Keystone Property Group's senior director, Desmond Conway, said: "We are truly delighted that our clients have just received their returns from these two exceptional developments and it marks the culmination of months of hard work by all those involved.

"And with further development projects coming to a close imminently, this paves the way for a very strong and bright future for Keystone Property Group, its partners and, of course, its clients."

