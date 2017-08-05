Drop by either location of Don Owens Tire before the fair and enter to win our DEMO DERBY Giveaway.

Don Owen Tire is proud to partner with the McLean County Fair this year to sponsor the Don Owen Tire Demo Derby.

Come join the excitement on Saturday the 5th of August, and hear the roar of American V8 muscle as local competitors put their metal to the test. These demo derby participants spend all year working and welding together some of the wildest cars imaginable. They'll bring those durable and power packed vehicles into a dirt filled arena for an incredible evening of crowd pleasing smash-up action as they ram, slam and cram their rides into each other while the crown cheers their efforts.

Drop by either location of Don Owens Tire before the fair and enter to win our DEMO DERBY Giveaway. Two lucky winners will receive McLean County Fair Demo Derby Ticket Packages, including 2 Fair entry tickets and 2 Demo Derby tickets, a $44 value!! They will also be giving away Fair entry tickets to lucky winners while supplies last.

See these big American cruisers reduced to rubble as drivers try to outwit and out smash each other to become king of the derby field. There will be parts flying, engines failing, radiators popping and the crazy sounds of twisting metal that only a demolition derby can deliver. The action won't stop until there is only one car left and a champion is ready to take the DEMO DERBY crown for 2017.

When the DEMO DERBY action is over make an entire evening out of your visit by enjoying the rest of the rides, food and attractions that make the McLean County Fair a favorite annual community activity for people from all over the Bloomington area.

The Don Owens Tire DEMO DERBY is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 7pm. General Admission seating in the grandstands is $15 per person for the DEMO DERBY. County Fair admission tickets are sold separately. Get there early for the loudest, most exciting seating.

Don Owen Tire is a proud supporter of the Bloomington community and is glad to have the opportunity to bring a little extra joy and excitement to the McLean County Fair. We hope you will join us at the DEMO DERBY on Saturday.