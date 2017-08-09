Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland Moves Up: Flagship 2.0

John Newman, Mega Agent of Keller Williams Flagship said: “Our industry is evolving at such a rapid pace and we need to adapt. KW Flagship 2.0 will is the most technologically advanced brokerage office in the area.

Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland has upgraded to the new I-97 Business Park located in 231 Najoles Rd, Millersville MD, 21108. The launch of KW Flagship 2.0 is under the leadership of Wendy Hess, CEO of Keller Williams of Maryland, along with Operating Partner David Therrien and Broker Barry Hess.. This rings in a new era for Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland and associates. As the ‘Top Office for Homes sold within Anne Arundel County,” KW Flagship associates feel that they have earned this new professional space.

Wendy Hess, CEO, expects to bring 30 New Realtor jobs as well as additional executive team members to the office by November, 2017.

Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland Millersville office achieved its fourth year in the Top 500 Power Broker list by volume and for the World’s leading Real Estate Companies.

KW has a lot to celebrate including being named Training Magazine’s “#1 training organization across all industries.”

REAL Trends 500 also noted, “Keller Williams had more offices (161) represented on top real estate brokerages list than any other franchise.”

RIS Media Power Broker Report acknowledged “Keller Williams ranked #1 Power Broker by Brand - home to 32 percent of top brokers.”

Agents in Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland are excited to bring their clients to the in a 22,000 square foot office space. KW has secured two floors of the new building. The building was built with top of the line technologies to boost productivity and efficiency.

Some of the highlighted features of the building include:



It includes almost 3,000 square feet of training space and 10 conference rooms.

Over 25 “Day use” grab and go cubicles, with optional wheel locks.

A state of the art call center where agents can come together for phone blitz sessions to build their business.

Two cafeteria-style break rooms where agents can relax, eat, exchange ideas, collaborate, brainstorm, and build relationships with their fellow agents in a team oriented environment.

State of the art amenities in this new Class A building that will carry the LEEDS Gold certification and thus have a severely reduced negative environmental impact.

We, Keller Williams Flagship, welcome you into our new home and we hope to welcome you into your new home as well. Keller Williams is your real estate company of choice. To be apart of this amazing journey or have an agent help you with your journey, call us today at 410-729-7700.

About Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Austin-Texas based Keller Williams Realty, Inc. is the largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world with 800 offices and 155,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. In 2017, Training Magazine named Keller Williams the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.

Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial and farm and ranch properties. For more information, visit http://www.kwflagship.com

