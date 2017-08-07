Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, is expanding the presence of its fresh chicken tenders and wings with unrivaled flavor in Lawrence, Kansas. This restaurant is the third in Kansas for franchisee, Eli Amey.

The new restaurant opened at 2412 Iowa Street today, Monday, August 7, 2017, adding to Amey’s existing location in Lawrence, Kansas. After signing a five-unit deal with the brand in 2016, Amey has developed three locations in just one year due to the growing demand for the delicious offerings of Slim Chickens.

Before his success with the Slim Chickens brand, Amey built a career in pharmaceutical sales. He was introduced to Slim Chickens through business associates involved with the Slim Chickens brand, and was quickly impressed. He was drawn to Slim Chickens’ southern hospitality and commitment to “Life Changing Chicken.”

“’Life Changing’ is more than just a statement about the quality of our food,” said Amey, “This is an intention for how we want to run our business. Our passion is to make a difference in people’s lives every day through developing our teams, making customers happy, and impacting our local community. The people at Slim Chickens are ‘Life Changing’ as well; they are the face of the brand every day.”

Focusing on fresh chicken, the brand has developed a niche in its sector of the restaurant industry for product quality that can’t be found anywhere else. With fresh ingredients and minimal freezer space in every restaurant, Slim Chickens honors a commitment to homemade recipes and strong supplier partnerships, ensuring guests can feel good about the food they eat. The down-home Southern brand offers diners hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders and wings cooked to order, paired with a choice of 17 house sauces for exceptional flavor that have earned admiration from both customers and critics. If guests want to switch it up, Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps, and chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating dessert flavors served in Mason jars are available.

“Slim Chickens is about honest food, social meals and a commitment to local communities,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon. “The growing success that we saw with the first Lawrence location motivates us to remain an innovative leader for the industry in the upcoming year by fostering our franchise system and expanding our vision into even more new capacities by connecting with valued guests and continuing to reinvest in our employees.”

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. With more than 60 locations today and a fanatical following in 12 states, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national franchise leading the “better chicken” segment and intends to grow nationwide to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socializing with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.