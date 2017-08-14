ByteCubed Welcomes Carlyle Davis as New Chief Technology Officer

Carlyle Davis, ByteCubed CTO Carlyle is a technologist who shares the ByteCubed passion for applying both modern delivery approaches and emerging technology.

ByteCubed has officially appointed Carlyle Davis to lead the company’s technology initiatives as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Davis will lead the company technology strategy and play a key role in executing the innovation agenda across the business. Prior to joining ByteCubed, Davis was an Executive Technologist and Advisor at ThoughtWorks where he partnered with various firms and industries that include human capital management, financial services, healthcare, communications, and research and development.

“It is an honor to join the ByteCubed leadership team and I look forward to helping shape and tackle some of the largest engineering challenges of our time,” said Carlyle Davis, CTO of ByteCubed. “As organizations begin to embrace software as a core component of their business strategy, we start to notice a shift in how software is produced to provide more agile and robust solutions centered around customer value and delivered through strong engineering principles. ByteCubed has positioned itself as a strong delivery organization and has made a commitment to not only bring these principles and practices to industry but actively work on enhancing the community of software delivery for the better.”

“Carlyle is a technologist who shares the ByteCubed passion for applying both modern delivery approaches and emerging technology,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of ByteCubed. “He is a believer in the advancement and adoption of Open Source software; I look forward to his vision guiding our team to create robust, disruptive, and impactful solutions.”

Davis specializes in software delivery through the usage of Agile Delivery and Engineering principles, while continuously challenging industry assumptions and crafting new paradigms. Throughout his career, Davis has led teams to solve a myriad of impactful and complex problems which included System Integration and Data Science Applications. Most recently, he completed a large scale digital platform transformation containing legacy modernization challenges while adopting modern Continuous Delivery practices in regulated industries.

Davis will work with ByteCubed’s Leadership Team to provide thought leadership and technology solutions to help both government and commercial clients to advance their missions.

