VitreosHealth Cited In Two Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

VitreosHealth™, the Predictive Healthcare Insights company, announced today that it was listed in two recent Gartner Hype Cycle Reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2017 and Hype Cycle for Consumer Engagement With Healthcare and Wellness, 2017.

Gartner identified VitreosHealth as a sample vendor for Healthcare Consumer Insight as a Service (HCIaaS). According to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Healthcare Consumer Insight as a Service, 2017, “in recent years, HCIaaS has emerged to offer a faster, more efficient path to value.” Gartner identified specific benefits that can be realized from HCIaaS. “HCIaaS offers a mechanism to gain the unique value of advanced analytics at the individual-consumer level, without the requirements of large data sets, on-premises integration of partner data sources, in-house data science talent, advanced analytics platform technology, and decision hub architecture for putting predictions into workflow.” The report further states that “Healthcare CIOs, IT leaders and analytics leaders should consider HCIaaS an emerging, and potentially crucial, component in developing their enterprise analytics strategy.”

"We believe that VitreosHealth being cited in Gartner Hype Cycle report further validates the importance of Predictive & Prescriptive Insights-as-Service and its positive and immediate impact on providers, health plans, and self-insured employers,” said Jay Reddy, CEO of VitreosHealth. “Our IaaS platform along with State-of-Health Analysis (SOHA) program drastically lowers the barriers to entry for advanced analytics (including AI) for population health programs.”

