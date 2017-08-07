A multi-national construction, property and infrastructure company, created a working group of operational and functional leaders to review the best approach for jobsite access control, security and the delivery of construction labor analytics across their business. The review team agreed that in order to support the ability to account for all people on a construction site, a turnstile and technology approach would be imperative. A Site Access Policy to encompass project details was then written and published.

Several suppliers and a range of options were reviewed and evaluated as components of the Site Access Policy requirements, examining in detail how to best expand the use of turnstiles/card readers on construction projects.

FC Construction Services (FC-CS) was chosen as the preferred supplier for US operations. This decision was based upon FC’s demonstration of its ability to: provide hard access control (hardware and software) and mobile portal (turnstiles/readers); facilitate subcontractor enrollment management; deliver RFID badge/reader/printer; and provide onsite system support, data integration and extensive project labor analytics. Significant in the decision was FC’s ability to single source all related services. Following selection, FC underwent and passed an extensive review of its technology policies and procedures. Following this selection, FC Construction Services has provided services on each of the following projects: 252 South Street (New York), AstraZeneca (Washington), Pfizer, Clipper Ship (Boston), Oceanwide, Circa, 160 Folsom (Los Angeles), 1101 South Wabash (Chicago).

