Kettera Strategies LLC today announced that the Quantitative Multi-Strategy program of Goldenwise Capital Management Inc., a volatility arbitrage and trend-capture manager based in Toronto, is now available on the fast-growing Hydra marketplace. Kettera’s Hydra marketplace is a global platform giving investors access to established and emerging alternative asset managers while providing daily transparency, intra-month liquidity and notional funding capabilities.

Goldenwise’s multi-strategy program is now available to Canadian investors through the newly launched Goldenwise Multi Strategy Fund, which invests in the Goldenwise cell listed on Hydra. Other investors can access the Goldenwise program directly through Hydra.

Goldenwise employs a model-driven volatility arbitrage and trend-following approach with its investment focus on futures and options on VIX, S&P500, DAX30, EuroStoxx50 and VStoxx. Its models are designed to identify inefficiently priced spread relationships and are coupled with discretionary risk overlay. Goldenwise was recently awarded the prestigious Managed Futures Pinnacle Award as the Best Emerging CTA of 2016.

“We are excited to be on Hydra and to work with the Kettera team to provide investors and advisors with high levels of flexibility, capital efficiency and transparency,” said Huakun Ding, Goldenwise Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

“Goldenwise is an award-winning volatility arbitrage hedge fund manager and we are thrilled to have them as a part of the Hydra marketplace,” said Terri Engelman Rhoads, Kettera President. “The Hydra structure provides investors with the ability to notionally fund access to the Goldenwise program.”

Goldenwise partnered with Spartan Fund Management Inc. to launch the Goldenwise Multi Strategy Fund, a fund created to access Goldenwise’s strategy on Hydra.

"Goldenwise, led by Huakun Ding, has achieved exceptional results for its managed accounts since 2013 and we believe this new fund will be very well received by Canadian investors and advisors,” said Gary Ostoich, President of Spartan Fund Management.

About Goldenwise Capital Management

Goldenwise Capital Management Inc. is a global multi strategy investment management firm. The firm manages capital for qualified institutions, family offices and high net worth investors.

Goldenwise is registered in Canada with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) as a Portfolio Manager and Commodity Trading Manager and British Columbia Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, in the United States with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA), and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA).

Goldenwise aims to deliver superior returns over the long-term. The firm focuses on quantitative analysis and fundamental research coupled with rigorous portfolio construction and a sound risk management framework. Goldenwise pushes itself to excel and evaluates its efforts on the innovation of its research models, the reliability of its strategies and the risk-adjusted returns of its investment programs.

About Spartan Fund Management

Spartan Fund Management Inc., established in 2006, is a Toronto-based investment management company that specializes in boutique investment strategies managed by experienced investment managers with proven track records.

About Hydra and Kettera Strategies

Kettera Strategies LLC owns and operates Hydra, a leading independent, custody-based managed account marketplace. Hydra provides institutional investors, family offices, wealth managers and high net worth investors with efficient access to global macro, FX, volatility and managed futures strategies. More than 40 investment strategies are available on Hydra.

Hydra allows investors to access single managers or create bespoke, multi-manager portfolios from an array of established and emerging managers. The marketplace is custody-based and offers enhanced liquidity, partial funding and daily performance reporting. Hydra is independent and objective, freeing it from conflicts of interests often associated with bank and brokerage based groups.

Important Risk Information

The past performance of any investment product or any trading advisor associated with the Hydra Marketplace is not necessarily indicative of the future results of either this investment product, other investment offerings or the trading advisor associated with the platform. There is no guarantee or representation made that any Hydra investment program, trading manager or investment product associated therewith will be successful or not lose money.