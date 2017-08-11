Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, announced the results of a survey that reveals executive-level job candidates fare better when they are perceived as "brands" with specific attributes rather than "job seekers".

"Most of us fail to realize that we are, in the eyes of on-lookers, brands with qualities that may be accurately or inaccurately perceived," says Norman. "It is easier to see this at work as it applies to movie stars and one of the first questions we ask when a film outing is proposed is "Who is in the movie?'; a question we want answered before our decision is made."

Similarly, Norman points out that a prospective employer wants to perceive that the company needs the candidate more than the candidate needs the company. A campaign that understands this need and paints the picture of a desirable executive "brand" answers this imperative and puts the candidate into a better negotiating position.

"We offer our clients a two-year commitment which allows for a complete and effective orchestration of a career expansion, even if the client is already at a senior level."