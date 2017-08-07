CaringKind, New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving for more than three decades, and Antidote Technologies, a digital health company that connects patients with clinical trials, today announced a partnership to address the ever-growing need for more and better Alzheimer’s research. Through this partnership, CaringKind now features Antidote Match, Antidote’s unique clinical trial matching tool, on its website.

Alzheimer’s affects approximately 5.4 million Americans and countless caregivers - and yet, it continues to be a disease that is not fully understood. There is no cure available and treatments are not always effective. But there’s good news: researchers across the country are focusing on this area more than ever. There are more than 160 open Alzheimer’s disease studies in the US. To be successful, however, these trials need more than 240,000 people to take part. And, with more trials planned, that number will only continue to grow.

CaringKind is an organization whose mission is to provide everyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the support they need, when they need it. For clinical trial matching, that support is Antidote Match, now available at http://www.caringkindnyc.org/clinicaltrials/. Match is a search technology that uses natural language processing and artificial intelligence to make it easier than ever for people to find their best clinical trial matches. Patients can be matched to trials just by answering a few questions. For patients, clinical trials often provide world-class care free-of-charge, and the knowledge that they are contributing to a future without Alzheimer’s disease.

Lou-Ellen Barkan, President and CEO of CaringKind, said, “In the absence of treatments or a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia, the best medicine is good care. And while we at CaringKind are experts in helping caregivers provide the best possible care, Antidote is making clinical trials more accessible to everyone in the Alzheimer’s community. We are so proud to partner with Antidote and its revolutionary technology to help empower individuals who would like to do their part in furthering Alzheimer’s research.”

“We are facing a crisis in Alzheimer's research,” said Pablo Graiver, Founder and CEO of Antidote. “Despite the fact that many new and promising drugs are being developed, there's a massive shortage of patients taking part in research. And it’s not because patients don’t want to take part; it’s because, until now, it has been very difficult to connect with research. Our partnership with CaringKind is focused on fixing this problem.”

To try the tool and find a trial today, please visit http://www.caringkindnyc.org/clinicaltrials/.

About CaringKind

CaringKind is New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving. With over 30 years of experience, we work directly with our community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. We offer a 24-hour Helpline run by professional staff, individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early stage services and a wanderer’s safety program. We believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need, when they need it. For more information, visit http://www.caringkindnyc.org/.

CaringKind was formerly known as the Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter.

About Antidote

Antidote is a digital health company on a mission. Our aim is to accelerate the breakthroughs of new treatments by bridging the gap between medical research and the people who need it.

In a world where 80% of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to lack of participants, we use cutting-edge technology to match the right patients with the right trials, helping medical researchers make faster progress, and offering new treatment options to patients. Antidote Match, our unique trial matching tool, currently powers clinical trial search for more than 150 patient communities and health portals — bringing clinical trial awareness, matching, and access to more than 15 million patients a month. Antidote was launched as TrialReach, and is based in the US and UK.

This is a global effort to advance healthcare for everyone. To find out how you can help shape medical history, visit http://www.antidote.me.