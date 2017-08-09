VerLASE Technologies announced today that the Japan Patent Office had awarded it Japanese Patent No. 6129160 for novel color conversion technology, and that the Korean Patent Office has also awarded it Korean Patent No. 1763984 for novel electroluminescent materials, further extending its growing IP portfolio. The Company further announced it had received notice from the State IP Office (SIPO) that a second Chinese Patent was approved, and would issue shortly, corresponding to the same space as the just issued Korean patent.

These patents are among a number of pending foreign patents tied to the Company’s issued or pending US Patents or PCT filings, which encompass VerLASE’s core technologies. They span the Chromover™ branded color conversion technology, which can efficiently downconvert colors from inexpensive, widely available blue/violet light sources such as LEDs, microLEDs, or laser diodes to any color in the visible range for a wide variety of applications, to novel materials used both passively as phosphors, and actively as the electroluminescent layer in light engines of the near future.

The Company develops technologies that solve fundamental technical challenges in efficiently, cost effectively generating light of the right colors, spectral characteristics, and directionality, the latter including laser diodes, with proprietary solutions that are highly manufacturable and scalable. A target market is Near Eye Displays (NEDs) for Augmented Real (AR) applications. VerLASE seeks to partner with leading companies in the various application spaces where its technologies bring significant differentiation and value, whether through supply of key components or technology licensing.

The Company spun out of Versatilis LLC (http://www.versatls.com) in 2013 with an investment by Wakley Limited, a Hong Kong based private investment group, and operates with partners around the world. Founded by Versatilis’ principals George Powch (CEO) and Ajay Jain (CTO), it focuses on technology development for VCSELs, LEDs, and optoelectronic devices involving novel materials, structures and processes.