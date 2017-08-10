KeyedIn Solutions, maker of cloud ERP and project management software, today unveiled a new dynamic scheduling board in its KeyedIn Manufacturing ERP product.

The challenge with scheduling for many manufacturers often lies in being able to adjust to changes in manufacturing demand. Manufacturers struggle to prioritize the most profitable and urgent jobs without causing major delays and downtime on others. The new dynamic scheduling functionality in KeyedIn Manufacturing eliminates those productivity roadblocks, so manufacturers can concentrate on better quality production and on-time delivery of customer orders.

The dynamic scheduling board gives manufacturers real-time visibility into all active and inactive work orders scheduled for manufacturing operations in a single view. “KeyedIn’s dynamic scheduling board has given us real-time interaction with our manufacturing schedule and the ability to adapt quickly to customer requests,” said Patrick Schmitt, President at Revolution Stone. From scheduling the right jobs at the right time to being able to adjust quickly to shifting demand, KeyedIn Manufacturing gives custom, make-to-order manufacturers the tools to be successful and profitable.

By streamlining manufacturing operations and increasing on-time delivery, the dynamic scheduling board in KeyedIn Manufacturing gives customers yet another unique competitive advantage:



With software accessible via the web, manufacturers gain complete visibility into their manufacturing schedules in a clean user interface that’s easy to use.

With color-coded indicators, manufacturers gain real-time insights and drill-down capability into full job and work orders to make changes and adapt quickly to customer needs.

The dynamic scheduling board allows manufacturers to analyze “what if” scheduling scenarios to ensure the right jobs are being worked on at the right times.

With daily, weekly, or monthly views, manufacturers are able to adapt to rush orders with simple drag-and-drop functionality, to prioritize the most urgent and profitable jobs.

With an intuitive user interface, KeyedIn Manufacturing gives manufacturers a simplified approach to scheduling jobs that will improve the profitability of their manufacturing business. “This functionality gives users the ability to see a comprehensive, real-time view of all operations - allowing manufacturers to be proactive with scheduling versus reactive when changes must be made,” said KeyedIn CTO Kevin Hurley.

For more information about KeyedIn Manufacturing, visit keyedin.com/manufacturing.

About KeyedIn Manufacturing

KeyedIn Manufacturing is a comprehensive cloud ERP solution exclusively designed for make-to-order and mixed-mode manufacturers to enable more profitable operations by lowering operating expenses and delivering better customer service. With complete, real-time visibility into estimating & quoting, purchasing, production, inventory, billing & invoicing, and much more, manufacturers gain access to important manufacturing insights needed to grow their business and be more profitable. Visit keyedin.com/mfg to learn more.