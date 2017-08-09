Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida It's been a privilege working so closely with the Baptist Health team in achieving their vision to change the future of cancer care

TVR Communications, the provider of pCare™ Interactive Patient Systems and related services to the healthcare industry, and the multi-year recipient of the KLAS Category Leader rating for its pCare solution (2015-2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report), has partnered with Baptist Health South Florida to advance patient-centered cancer care at Baptist Health's Miami Cancer Institute.

The Miami Cancer Institute offers diagnosis, treatment, research trials, and follow-up care at one state-of-the-art location. With ambitious patient experience goals and system support requirements, the Baptist Health team chose the KLAS Category Leader, pCare. pCare offers onsite support personnel eight hours per day, 100% warranty on all equipment, fully managed RF distribution maintenance and TV programming service, and a 24/7/365 call center based in Florida and staffed by local pCare employees. pCare was fully implemented in less than a month.

pCare provides Miami Cancer Institute patients with a dual-screen experience on both arm-mounted tablets and TVs. It features a custom user interface with Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health branding and messaging. Innovative features designed to improve the patient experience include on-demand entertainment and meal ordering. Customized education programming and resources delivered by pCare help create a healing and supportive environment for both patients and their families. Integration partners include Cerner, CBORD, and IOA’s infusion chair with integrated tablet.

"It's been a privilege working so closely with the Baptist Health team in achieving their vision to change the future of cancer care," states Frank Forte, Chief Business Development Officer. "Helping patients and families feel comforted, supported, and engaged as they face difficult diagnoses is rewarding work, and it has been an absolute honor to collaborate with such compassionate people."

