Del Rey MD, home to leading medical clinics which specialize in conditions of the head, neck and sinuses, announced today that Monica Kieu, D.O. has joined the staff of the growing practice. A graduate of Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California, Dr. Kieu joins the Del Rey team from Toronto, Canada, where she completed her facial plastics and reconstructive fellowship. She will focus on general otolaryngology (“ear, nose, throat” or ENT); facial plastic and reconstructive surgery; and surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation and hair restoration treatments. The announcement was made by Farhad Sigari, M.D., founder of Del Rey MD.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Kieu to the practice," said Dr. Sigari. "She combines very strong clinical education and training with a true passion for providing the highest standard of care to the community. She shares our focus on continually seeking the most advanced treatments available for our patients’ conditions.”

A native of California, Dr. Kieu received her medical degree, with honors, from Western University of Health Sciences. She completed her residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Michigan State University/Detroit Medical Center, where she was chief resident. She currently serves as assistant clinical professor for the Department of Surgical Services at Michigan State University. Most recently, she completed a prestigious fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto. She has authored numerous papers and presentations for peer-reviewed medical journals and conferences.

The daughter of an anesthesiologist and a pediatrician, Dr. Kieu is a skilled practitioner with a broad range of academic and clinical interests in head and neck conditions. She is also a committed humanitarian-physician, having performed facial reconstructive and head and neck procedures in underserved provinces of Vietnam and Malawi. In her many medical missions, she has performed general otolaryngology procedures as well as cleft lip and palate correctional surgeries, which restore appearance, dignity, and function to her patients.

Dr. Kieu is a member of many major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery; American Osteopathic Colleges of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery; American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery; American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; and the American Rhinologic Society.

About Del Rey MD

Comprised of Del Rey ENT Associates, Del Rey Sinus & Allergy Institute, and Del Rey Aesthetics Center, Del Rey MD is an advanced otolaryngology medical practice. Del Rey MD offers a full range of advanced medical services to treat conditions of the head, neck and skin. The medical group offers the latest techniques and technology to deliver patients an unparalleled level of care, with exceptional service. The physicians of Del Rey MD are board-certified surgeons and Fellows of the American College of Surgeons. The practice was founded by Farhad Sigari, M.D., FACS, a graduate of University of San Diego and Chicago Medical School, where he also completed surgical internship and residency. The clinics’ areas of expertise include: sinusitis and sinus surgery including balloon sinus dilation; head and neck plastic surgery; snoring and sleep apnea; ear and hearing disorders including aviation and dive medicine; allergy and immunotherapy; head, neck and throat oncology; facial feminization surgery, microdermabrasion, facial masks and contouring and many other surgical and non-surgical treatments. Known for its adoption of the most innovative and advanced techniques, Del Rey MD draws patients from California, across the United States and foreign countries. For more information, visit http://www.delreymd.com.