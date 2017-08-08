Jerald Postema Joins Tata & Howard as Client Service Specialist

Jerald A. Postema I have worked with Tata & Howard as a client, and therefore know first-hand the technical quality and innovation that they bring to the table, and the exceptional client care they provide.

Tata & Howard, Inc., a leading innovator in water, wastewater, stormwater, and environmental services engineering solutions, is pleased to announce that Jerald A. Postema has joined the firm as Client Service Specialist. Mr. Postema brings over 44 years of water and wastewater operations and management experience to the team and will lead the firm’s business development efforts in the southwest. He is working out of the company’s Avondale, Arizona office.

“I am thrilled to join the Tata & Howard team to help grow the firm’s presence in Arizona,” commented Postema. “In the past, I have worked with Tata & Howard as a client, and therefore know first-hand the technical quality and innovation that they bring to the table, and the exceptional client care they provide. I am excited to bring this exemplary level of service and commitment to water and wastewater systems in the southwest.”

“Jerry is a key addition to the Tata & Howard team,” stated Karen L. Gracey, P.E., Co-President of Tata & Howard. “His wealth of experience with the business and management side of water and wastewater operations strengthens our innovative Business Practice Evaluation services. The demand for these services led us to search for someone with an extensive water and wastewater business and operational background who would embrace our culture of innovation and service, and we feel extremely fortunate that we were able to find someone with such unparalleled credentials and integrity as Jerry.”

Mr. Postema holds licenses in the State of Arizona for Water Distribution Systems, Classification 4; Water Treatment Systems, Classification 4; Wastewater Collections, Classification 2; and Wastewater Treatment, Classification 2. Prior to joining Tata & Howard, Mr. Postema served as Public Works Director for the City of Tualatin, Oregon, Environmental Services Manager for the City of Goodyear, Arizona, Public Works Director for the City of Grandville, Michigan, and Administrative Services Officer for the City of Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition to his extensive water and wastewater operations and management experience, Mr. Postema received the AWWA Life Member and Silver Drop Awards and the Michigan Section AWWA Edward Dunbar Rich Service Award, has served as Vice Chairman of Grand Haven Area Wide Recreation, Chair of the Public Awareness Committee, Grand Haven Township Parks Board, and Ambucs Hospital Equipment, Board Member of the Grandville Parks and Recreation Department, and Member of the Northwest Ottawa Water Executive Committee, the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Wastewater Authority, the Ottawa County Townships/Road Commission Planning Organization, and the Grand Haven Township Bicycle Path Committee. He is currently a member of the AZWater Distribution Committee, AZWater Wastewater Treatment Committee, American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation, American Society for Public Administration, and American Public Works Association.

About Tata & Howard, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Tata & Howard, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned water, wastewater, stormwater, and environmental services consulting engineering firm dedicated to consistently delivering cost-effective, innovative project solutions. Working with clients as a trusted partner, Tata & Howard provides a full range of environmental engineering services, from concept to completion, as well as sustainable solutions including low impact development and LEED certified building. Tata & Howard has gained a solid reputation as an industry leader in the Northeast by bringing knowledge, integrity, and dedicated service to all sized markets, both public and private. With offices in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Arizona, Texas, and Ontario, Canada, Tata & Howard’s expansion has included projects in Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Brampton, Ontario. For more information, please visit http://www.tataandhoward.com.