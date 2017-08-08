Segolene Xavier Ségolène is a picture of dedication, professionalism and keen insight, and she is truly an inspiration by example for all who have the pleasure of working with her.

Faircom New York today announced that Ségolène Xavier has been named to a new position as Vice President of Global Philanthropy.

In her new role as Vice President of Global Philanthropy, Ms. Xavier will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Faircom New York Major Giving and Institutional Fundraising team, as well as developing strategy to grow the department and enhance service offerings while promoting greater integration with the direct and digital marketing teams.

“Ségolène is a picture of dedication, professionalism and keen insight, and she is truly an inspiration by example for all who have the pleasure of working with her,” said Faircom New York President Corinne Servily. “Her years of living and working overseas have been an incredible asset to our team, and her experience will be invaluable to translating messages from foreign markets to the US for our clients.”

Ms. Xavier joins fellow Vice Presidents Sally Frank, responsible for business development, and Stacey Fellone, responsible for administration and finance. Ms. Xavier’s new position announcement coincides with the appointment of Barbra Schulman to a new position as Vice President of Integrated Marketing.

Ms. Xavier joined Faircom New York in 2009, serving as Director of Communications as part of the agency’s Major Giving and Institutional Fundraising department. Prior to this, Ms. Xavier has been steeped in international marketing and communications, having worked in Switzerland for a major multinational marketing group. Ms. Xavier received her degree in Communications in France.