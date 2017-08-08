This latest accreditation evaluation from CAAM-HP is another great vote of confidence for us and our students, but more importantly, it’s another opportunity for Trinity and its graduates to elevate the quality and availability of critical medical care.

Upon accreditation reassessment by The Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP), the internationally recognized governing body of medical accreditation in the Caribbean, Trinity School of Medicine has been elevated to “Accredited with Conditions, 2016-2018,” the current highest level of determined status of medical schools accredited by CAAM-HP.

After a recent recognition by the state of Indiana’s medical board, similarly enjoining Trinity as a top tier institution joining only four other schools, as well as the Medical Council of India’s recognition of the Trinity, and last year’s US Department of Education’s NCFMEA recognition of St. Vincent’s CAAM-HP accreditation process, this is another in a long list of testaments to the school’s quality. It also aligns with Trinity’s stated vision, “To improve access to scientifically-based quality health care and enhance the health status of the residents of the communities served by our graduates.”

Trinity chancellor W. Douglas Skelton, MD noted, “We couldn’t be more proud of the work our faculty, staff, students, and administration.” Trinity dean Dr. Linda Adkison also added, “The latest evaluation by CAAM-HP is one of many major projects we’ve undertaken over the past two years. We’re proud and honored to see the hard work pay off for our students through this evaluation. We’re never idle here on campus, so we look forward to using this result to further raise the bar for ourselves.”

Trinity’s president, Steven R. Wilson, added, “We’re dedicated to not just the success of our individual students, but in constantly improving as a school and moving the needle on global healthcare however we can.” He continued, “This latest accreditation evaluation from CAAM-HP is another great vote of confidence for us and our students, but more importantly, it’s another opportunity for Trinity and its graduates to elevate the quality and availability of critical medical care for communities in need.”

This latest recognition is particularly noteworthy because of the ECFMG’s 2023 rule. Many of the states within the USA will require students to attend a school that has been properly accredited throughout all four years of their medical education to be eligible for licensure, thus making 2019 the first class to graduate in 2023 and applicable for the 2023 rule. Students that want to practice in the United States should strongly consider only attending a medical school in the Caribbean that has the proper accreditation credentials in 2019.