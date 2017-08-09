We believe our inclusion by Gartner for our analytics applications within these reports exemplifies the value that our business intelligence solutions are continuing to provide to our customers across the healthcare ecosystem.

Dimensional Insight, a developer of business intelligence (BI) solutions for complex and highly regulated industries, today announced its acknowledgement in three Gartner healthcare research notes from July 2017. The research reports recognize the company for its packaged domain analytic applications and real-time health system (RTHS) operations dashboards.

Today's business leaders want analytic applications that can dive deep into their data, and deliver efficient and actionable insights that are tailored to meet the needs of a variety of organizational end-users. Gartner's July 2017 “When to Choose a Packaged Domain Analytic Application” note cited Dimensional Insight as a vendor that offers analytic applications for healthcare. As noted in the report, “Analytic applications offer out-of-the-box integration, prepackaged analytics content, and contextualized visualizations and workflows that appeal to operational users.”

“According to Gartner research, analytic applications and performance management represent 15 percent of total spend in the entire BI and analytics market,” wrote Jim Hare, Research VP at Gartner. “Packaged analytic applications offer a fast and simple way to give line-of-business users analytics that are tailored for specific roles. They are a useful way of addressing analytics requirements where speed to deployment is paramount, rather than waiting for a differentiated solution to be built in-house.”

Gartner also listed Dimensional Insight as a Sample Vendor for its RTHS operations dashboards in both July 2017 “Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2017” and “Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2017” notes. According to Gartner, the Hype Cycle represents the technologies that are critical to the formation of the real-time health system and provide critical input for strategic planning.

“Healthcare IT decision makers need to see their organization's operations and clinical data in real-time so they can communicate and act on any needed changes as soon as possible,” said Fred Powers, co-founder and CEO of Dimensional Insight. “We believe our inclusion by Gartner for our analytics applications within these reports exemplifies the value that our business intelligence solutions are continuing to provide to our customers across the healthcare ecosystem.”

For more information on Dimensional Insight’s healthcare applications, visit http://www.dimins.com/solutions/healthcare-business-intelligence/.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of business intelligence (BI) solutions. The company offers a complete portfolio of BI capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight’s Diver Platform™ consistently ranks as a top performing business intelligence platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing and beverage alcohol industries. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.

Dimensional Insight and Diver Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dimensional Insight or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Other company names, product names and company logos mentioned herein are the trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective owners.