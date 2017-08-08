Over 5,000 people in the Public Safety Sector will converge at the Colorado Convention Center August 13th - 16th for APCO 2017. Attendees will include PSAPs; law enforcement departments; fire/rescue agencies; emergency medical services; government; service providers; and vendors.

There’ll be a wide variety of sessions to choose from within many professional development tracks. This event will also feature association meetings, special events, PSAP tours, a blood drive, and a large exhibit hall with hundreds of exhibitors.

One service provider exhibiting will be Aladtec (booth #1839). They are the company behind the popular online workforce management system also called Aladtec. This online software was specifically designed for the Public Safety Sector. By using Aladtec, agencies can easily control and manage complex 24/7 shift rotations - which are common place with first responders.

The Aladtec software system is available 24/7 from any computer, smartphone, or other mobile devices via the Internet. In addition to employee scheduling, it also features certification tracking, customizable forms, minimum staffing control, a member database, document storage, member discussion area, custom reports, and an optional Time Clock kiosk.

By improving department efficiency through automating mundane tasks, customers save a tremendous amount of time and report a great reduction in human error. These factors are of great value to Public Safety Communications and Public Safety Agencies.

Today over 1,900 organizations and more than 118,000 people throughout North America access Aladtec’s online employee scheduling and workforce management software system. Well over a half-billion hours have been scheduled through Aladtec.

Aladtec staff plans to meet with numerous customers, and there’ll be a System Specialist available to assist customers with any questions they may have on their system. Staff will offer guided demos of the Aladtec software system so potential customers can see first hand the positive impact they will experience after launching this product.

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Customers:

“We love Aladtec at the Public Safety Communications Consortium of St. Joseph County! The convenience it creates for our employees and their schedules aids in creating a stronger, more efficient work environment. Being able to access Aladtec directly from their smart phones is an added benefit in our industry because of the overtime needs our center has.”

-Carly Etter, Executive Secretary, Public Safety Communications Consortium, South Bend, IN

“We have learned Aladtec is much more than just a scheduling tool. We really like that we can set rotations for months at a time which saves a lot of time preparing future schedules. So if a dispatcher calls in sick, we can send out a text or email employees through the software, and they can sign up for the open shift or even specify which of those hours they can work. We have also utilized the forms quite a bit. We created a shift turn over form that does not need to be printed. We created other forms to use as well which also cuts down on our paper cost and wastes including coaching forms, evacuation training, and vacation sell back forms. We are extremely pleased with our experience using Aladtec.”

-Melissa Carpenter, Autauga County 911 Director, Prattville, AL

“We bid shifts in our department. We used to schedule on a spreadsheet, print it off, and then leave it in a three ring binder for our employees to see. They would have to come in to view it, or they’d have to call in and ask when their next shift was - or ask if the schedule was posted yet because it wasn’t always posted at the same time. This would cause a lot of interruptions on a daily basis. With Aladtec staff can access the schedule from their home computer or on their mobile device. Also, with our Aladtec system, employees are able to perform shift trades themselves. The time I spent on trades before was significant. Aladtec has greatly decreased my workload so I can focus on other duties.”

-Jeff Mikulak, Supervisor, NMAS Communications Center, Brooklyn Center, MN

"If you take one supervisor working on the schedule to create and fill overtime, approve leave, add in sick leave, etc. for 4 hours per shift from each squad that would equal out to 56 hours - that's 800 hours a year - or 20 work weeks! After switching to Aladtec, we've reduced the time spent scheduling by 16 hours a week. Aladtec's time savings also allows for the ability to work further ahead in the schedule, therefore, getting overtime filled earlier and resulting in more notice for forced OT."

-Kristina Russell, Shift Supervisor, Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center in North Charleston, SC

About Aladtec: They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,900 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit http://www.aladtec.com.

