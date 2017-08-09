Station Kitchen & Cocktails at The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel, invites guests to experience a taste of D.C. with a variety of new menu items, rotating international specialties from the surrounding embassies, fun happy hour promotions and a special underground cocktail menu. With new offerings and a refreshed look including playful furnishings and a communal layout, guests and D.C. residents alike will enjoy a distinctive dining experience that is both social and local.

“We are excited to introduce a variety of regionally-driven new menu items and programming at Station Kitchen & Cocktails,” said Steven James, Director of Food and Beverage at The Embassy Row Hotel. “The authentic D.C. offerings, as well as the social layout of the dining room, further contribute to the immersive local experience we offer here at The Embassy Row Hotel. We invite locals and guests alike to come drink and dine in true Washington, D.C. style.”

The Embassy Row Experience

One of the highlights of Station Kitchen & Cocktail’s new menu is The Embassy Row Experience, a specialty food and cocktail menu that rotates monthly and is inspired by the international embassies found within the Embassy Row neighborhood. August’s Experience is inspired by the Philippines in celebration of National Hero Day on August 28 with Crispy Pork Belly with adobo slaw and hoisin BBQ sauce. Upcoming experiences include Mexico for September in celebration of Mexican independence month with Mexican shrimp cocktail mixed with avocado, cilantro and corn tortilla; and Germany for October in celebration of Oktoberfest with Brats in a blanket (bratwurst wrapped in soft pretzel, served with sauerkraut and spicy mustard). November’s Experience, a Curry Turkey Marsala Pie, is inspired by India to honor the birthday of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak; and December’s Experience, Paella de Marisco, is linked to Spain and their Constitution Day on December 6.

Featuring a charity component, all dishes are served in a SOME bowl, a beautiful bowl created by students at the Corcoran School of Art & Design. Each time a guest orders a dish from the Embassy Row Experience, the property donates a portion of the proceeds to nonprofit organization So Others Might Eat (SOME).

New Menu

In addition to the Embassy Row Experience, Station Kitchen & Cocktail’s new seasonal menu utilizes regional ingredients and is largely served in a communal style with shared options such as the Loaded Tots with smoked pork, cheddar cheese and fried egg topped with sweet pickled or fried jalapeno; Street Tacos with Togarishi seared fish or steak, avocado, lime and wasabi mayo; Chicken Wings made with D.C.’s famous sweet and spicy red mumbo sauce; and the Mexican Street Corn Salad made with fresh whole grilled corn, quinoa, wild rice and cotija cheese. For those with a larger appetite, delicious entrees include a Stuffed Surf and Turf Burger served in a pretzel bun with Angus beef and tiger shrimp, provolone cheese and secret sauce; local Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich on potato brioche with sweet pickles and chipotle remoulade; and Braised Virginia Pork Shank with roasted Brussels sprout ragout, roasted carrots, French beans, crispy bacon and tamarind jus.

Dupont Underground Cocktail Menu

For diners looking to go off menu, Station Kitchen & Cocktails has recently introduced a Dupont Underground cocktail menu inspired by the adjacent Dupont Circle underground trolley station, which operated from 1949-1963 and was just recently transformed into a subterranean arts and cultural destination. The former trolley station also inspired the name of the restaurant itself. The two cocktails are “The Hunt,” an Old Fashioned made with brandied cherries, orange, blueberries, whiskey and raw sugar; and “Tunnel Vision” made with Old Tom gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, peach and mango. This secret menu is not part of the regular menu and guests need to be in-the-know to order.

Happy Hour Specials

From 4-7 pm Station Kitchen & Cocktails offers daily happy hour specials geared towards both guests and locals. Specials include Martini Mondays ($7 Stoli and Smirnoff Martinis); Taco Tuesdays (Buy One, Get One Tacos and $8 El Jimador Margaritas); Support a Cause Wednesdays ($8 Angel’s Envy Old Fashioned or Manhattan and $1 of all food and drink sales donated to a local charity); Thirsty Thursdays (Buy One, Get One 50% Off Specialty Cocktails); Fun Fridays ($10 Grey Goose Cosmos) and Sunday Funday (50% off a bottle of wine and 50% off appetizers). Select beers and wines are also $5.00 and $6.00 respectively each day.

Station Kitchen & Cocktails is The Embassy Row Hotel’s onsite restaurant, bar and coffee shop. The restaurant is dedicated to changing the traditional approach to dining, offering a distinctive dining experience that is both social and local from locally made coffee to a vivacious team and social layout with playful furnishings overlooking Embassy Row. By day, Station Kitchen & Cocktails operates as a coffee shop, serving Compass Coffee, locally made pastries and a selection of local and house-made breakfast items. In the evenings, the restaurant becomes a dining space where people are brought together to enjoy bottled cocktails and shared plates. Locals and international travelers can connect over the evolving menu which highlights the destination and American favorites for an authentic D.C. experience. For more information, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/station-kitchen-dc.

About The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel

Surrounded by embassies and charming row homes in the historic neighborhood of Dupont Circle, The Embassy Row Hotel is Washington, D.C.’s only lifestyle hotel. Providing guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse culture and bustling, trend-setting scene of the nation’s capital, The Embassy Row Hotel offers 231 deluxe guestrooms with design nods to the neighborhood, over 8,000+ sq. ft. of new meeting and event space, and a lifestyle-driven lobby experience anchored by new restaurant, Station Kitchen & Cocktails. Reinforcing the urban resort concept, the hotel also features The Rooftop, a newly reimagined seasonal bar complex boasting Dupont Circle’s only rooftop swimming pool with sweeping views of D.C. and Virginia. Since its reopening, the property has earned coveted awards including USA Today’s “Top 10 Best New Hotels in America,” Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top Hotels in Washington D.C.” and Weather.com’s “Top 25 Rooftop Pools in the World.” For more information on The Embassy Row Hotel, visit http://www.embassyrowhotel.com. Follow us on Twitter: @EmbassyRowHotel. Like us on Facebook: EmbassyRowHotel.

About Destination Hotels

Destination Hotels (Destination) is a collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences across the United States and Caribbean. Offering authentically-immersed and enriching experiences, each property is individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to drawing upon the best of each location. Highly distinct, the Destination experience is always memorable and matchless; guests will feel the locale in a genuine way through each property and during the engaging moments cultivated both in and outside of them. Continuously growing with more than 40 properties, the award-winning portfolio features 19 renowned golf courses, 18 indigenous spas, and 112 exceptional bars and restaurants. Destination Hotels are true to our place; diverse by design. For more information, visit http://www.destinationhotels.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Destination. Like us on Facebook: DestinationHotels.