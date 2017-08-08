"We are proud to have been selected by Glansaol as their strategic partner to help deliver this critical business initiative" - John Pence, president of Sunrise Technologies

Sunrise Technologies, a worldwide, gold-certified provider of Microsoft business applications and BI consulting services, announced today that Glansaol has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365™ and Sunrise to integrate their prestige beauty brands.

“We are excited about our selections of Dynamics 365 and Sunrise Technologies for the future of our company,” says John Elmer, COO/CFO for Glansaol. “We are now able to consolidate our current brands onto one global platform and have the capability to expand for the future.”

Glansaol, which means “Pure Life” in Irish, operates three luxury skincare and cosmetics brands – Laura Geller, Julep, and Clark’s Botanicals. Glansaol was founded in late 2016 through a partnership between former Revlon CEO Alan T. Ennis, and Warburg-Pincus, a global private investment firm.

“We are proud to have been selected by Glansaol as their strategic partner to help deliver this critical business initiative,” says John Pence, President of Sunrise Technologies. “We are extremely excited by the power and value Dynamics 365 brings to our clients and believe it’s a perfect fit for Glansaol’s needs.”

The decision to implement Dynamics 365 will allow Glansaol to achieve consolidation across their brands, and provide strong supply chain functionality. The investment in Dynamics 365 also aligns with Glansaol’s long term strategy to acquire and grow new brands. Built on the Microsoft intelligent cloud, Dynamics 365 is a robust and flexible business application that can support shared services for multi-brand companies.

About Sunrise Technologies

Since 1994, Sunrise Technologies has delivered game-changing ERP, CRM and business intelligence solutions at a tremendous value, in partnership with Microsoft. With one of the largest apparel, footwear, and furnishings Microsoft Dynamics 365™ customer bases in the world, Sunrise is a global systems integrator operating out of North America, Europe, and Asia.