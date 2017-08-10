JFS Wealth Advisors Names New President of Advisory Services

My goal is to have the best talent in the industry seek out JFS Wealth Advisors as their employer, and fall in love with serving our clients for the balance of their careers.

Robert C. Jazwinski, CEO of JFS Wealth Advisors (JFS), an independent wealth management firm with over $2 billion in assets under management, announces the promotion of Senior Lead Advisor and Managing Principal, Louis V. Colella, CPA/PFS, CFP®, of Hudson, OH, to President of Advisory Services. Colella’s advancement will make him an integral part in managing and further enhancing the development and delivery of high quality, tailored financial advice to all clients of JFS.

“My vision is to help create a firm of advisors and client service teams that is regarded by clients to be their ‘first call’ for any and all financial questions, decisions or challenges,” shared Colella. “Our financial lives are complex, and I consider our advisors essential in building our clients’ financial wellness plans, like a family doctor and dietitian are for their physical wellness.”

JFS takes pride in serving clients through a specialized team approach. In addition to being served by a lead advisor and client relationship specialist, a variety of professionals with niche planning expertise are involved in each client relationship. In his new position, Lou will oversee each of the advisory and functional wealth planning teams in all six offices across the firm.

With over 30 years’ experience helping individuals, professionals and business owners increase and preserve their wealth, Lou possesses an extensive knowledge of investment management, wealth and estate planning, family office management and small business consulting. Since joining JFS in early 2015, Lou has led the firm’s Hermitage, PA and Northeast Ohio wealth management teams and will maintain those responsibilities as he fulfills his role as President of Advisory Services. His experience will help him continue to develop cohesive, friendly and sustainable teams that benefit the firm’s growing client base.

“We have superb talent and resources, with capacity to do great things for our clients,” Colella added. “My goal is to have the best talent in the industry seek out JFS Wealth Advisors as their employer, and fall in love with serving our clients for the balance of their careers.”

About JFS Wealth Advisors

Since 1986, JFS has assisted purpose-driven individuals, businesses, and institutions with customized, solution-based financial planning and investment management. Acting as a legal fiduciary, JFS advocates for their clients’ best interests by maintaining objectivity in advice, integrity in service, and compassion in understanding the unique complexities that impact financial success. JFS is an independently registered investment advisor (RIA)* with over $2 billion in assets under management, over 60 employees and offices in Pennsylvania and Florida. For more information about JFS and its services, please visit http://www.jfswa.com.

*Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.