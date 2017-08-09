Doe Run Names General Manager for Metals Division

The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) welcomes Anthony Staley to the role of general manager for the Metals Division. He will oversee metal processing and recycling operations at both the Resource Recycling facility in Boss, Missouri, and the refinery, strip mill, and alloying and casting facility in Herculaneum, Missouri.

Staley brings nearly 20 years of experience in operations and project management experience to Doe Run, including developing large-scale metal production facilities for a variety of primary products, and safety improvement and environmental management.

“Anthony’s alignment with Doe Run’s values of safety, innovation, environmental stewardship and operational performance make him a valuable addition to our team,” said Steve Batts, vice president SEMO operations. “Anthony also has management experience in both metal production and recycling, which make him a good fit for Doe Run. We are confident that his leadership will benefit our team and our communities.”

Prior to joining Doe Run, Staley held global management positions at major national and international mining and metal production facilities in the U.S., Turkey, Namibia and Peru, with extended assignments in the Democratic Republic of Congo and New Zealand.

“I look forward to working with the team at Doe Run and continuing to advance the company’s capacity to provide lead, copper and zinc to the world through innovation and process improvements,” said Staley. “My extensive and diverse experience in metal processing and organizational leadership provides the background that will allow me to make a positive contribution.”

Staley has published multiple technical papers on a wide range of topics, including copper electrowinning – a cleaner metal processing technology, as well as zinc and aluminum processing. He is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines with a bachelor’s degree in chemical and petroleum-refining engineering, a master’s degree in business and economics, and a doctorate in physiochemical processing of metals.

Additionally, Staley is a member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and Mining & Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA).

Doe Run’s Metals Division includes more than 300 employees, most of whom support the recycling of lead-based materials at Resource Recycling.

The facility has served metals customers and the battery manufacturing industry as one of the world’s largest single-site lead recycling centers since 1991. Resource Recycling has the capacity to recycle and recover nearly 175,000 tons of refined lead and lead alloys from more than 13.5 million recycled lead-acid batteries annually. Other recycled materials include ammunition, lead-bearing glass and lead-based paint chips. Recovered lead is used to produce secondary lead and lead alloys for battery manufacturers and other customers.

About The Doe Run Company

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world’s largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri, and mines from one of the world’s largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.doerun.com and sustainability.doerun.com.