Threatin Premieres "Living is Dying" Official Music Video

Threatin - Breaking the World (Album)

Rock music’s breakthrough artist Threatin has premiered the official music video for his new single “Living is Dying”. The video was shot in West Hollywood, CA by Glass Castle Films - you can check it out below.



The video is set in a dark, fantasy-like environment as Threatin delivers a stunning performance that displays his exceptional musical skills on multiple instruments and his natural ability to draw an audience into the lyrics.



In a recent interview Threatin stated, "I wanted the objects to tell a story of their own. Visually, we captured what I set out to create with this video and I’m really pleased with the outcome."



"Living is Dying" is the lead single from the highly-anticipated debut Threatin album “Breaking the World”. It will be in stores worldwide on Friday, August 25, 2017 via Superlative Music Recordings (North America / World) & SPV Records (Europe & UK). It was recorded at Mindframe Studios (Los Angeles, CA) and mastered at Sterling Sound (New York, NY) by Grammy-nominated engineer Greg Calbi - known for his work with John Lennon, David Bowie, and Bruce Springsteen.



Jered Threatin, known professionally as Threatin, is a singer, song-writer, and multi-instrumentalist from Los Angeles, CA that exploded onto the music scene in 2012 and quickly rose to stardom.



For more information visit: http://www.Threatin.com