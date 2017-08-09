Solutions 8, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was recently recognized by Expertise as one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Agencies in Phoenix. A total of 373 digital marketing agencies in the region were evaluated, based on specific criteria listed below.

About the Award

Expertise connects people with experts in their community by providing industry advice and trends so readers can make informed decisions about their projects and goals. Expertise looked closely at each digital marketing agency in the area and filtered out any with limited online information or a history of dissatisfied customers.

Expertise then used in-house software to grade each business on 25 variables across five judgment criteria:

1. REPUTATION: A history of delighted customers as a signal of outstanding service.

2. CREDIBILITY: Building customer confidence with licensing, industry accreditations, and awards.

3. EXPERIENCE: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.

4. AVAILABILITY: Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.

5. PROFESSIONALISM: Providing customers a seamless experience both online and off.

Once the businesses were ranked, the Expertise team meticulously reviewed the highest scoring results to ensure accuracy and create a detailed overview for their readers.

View their results here: https://www.expertise.com/

About Solutions 8

For more than 10 years, the team of professionals at Solutions 8 has worked tirelessly to help more than a thousand clients grow and scale using their proven processes.

From its humble beginnings as a one-person startup based in a dining room, Solutions 8 has grown by leaps and bounds in their mission to provide lasting and strategic digital marketing solutions that empower clients to pursue their passionate purpose, enable their team members with the opportunity to grow through meaningful contribution and, build the local and global community through principle-centered business practices. Solutions 8 is a Digital Marketer Certified Partner, Infusionsoft Certified Partner and Official Google Partner.