“In a world of growing data flows, tools like Dimodelo Architect can help companies turn their data into business intelligence.” - Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, cloud app development & data product marketing, Microsoft Corp.

Dimodelo Solutions is pleased to announce its flagship data warehouse and ETL automation tool, Dimodelo Architect, now seamlessly integrates with Visual Studio 2015 and Visual Studio Team Services source control and automated build feaures. The tool generates code for Microsoft SQL Server including SQL Server 2012, SQL Server 2014, and SQL Server 2016.

The latest update to Dimodelo Architect was in response to feedback from many data management specialists, BI developers, and IT managers. “They really wanted an easier way to automate the building and maintenance of data warehouses for SQL Server – and a faster development process,” said Adam Gilmore, chief product development officer, Dimodelo Solutions. “Our talented team of developers spent nine months of intensive effort to provide the answer.”

Key features in the latest edition, currently available on the Dimodelo site, include:



Seamless integration with Visual Studio 2015 and Visual Studio Team Services;

Support for Column Stores – 10X query speed; and

Full compatibility with SQL Server 2012, SQL Server 2014, and SQL Server 2016.

Dimodelo Architect is offered via a developer license, enterprise licence, and effective this past May, on a monthly subscription with no long-term contracts. Hosting is on-premises or via Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines. The next version of Dimodelo Architect due out later this year will feature lineage documentation, a persistent staging layer, and deployment to an Azure SQL Database or Azure SQL Data Warehouse.

“In a world of exponentially growing data flows from multiple data sources, automation tools like Dimodelo Architect can help companies turn their data into mission-critical business intelligence,” said Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, cloud app development and data product marketing for Microsoft Corp. “On top of seamless integration with Microsoft Visual Studio and Microsoft Azure, Dimodelo’s Automation plugin allows developers to effectively manage resources, and benefit from needed control and scale.”

To learn more about Dimodelo Architect, for a free trial or proof of concept—contact us via email (contact(at)dimodelo(dot)com), phone (416-720-5485), or visit http://www.dimodelo.com.