Pets are Getting in the Halloween Spirit

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is excited to share some festive new ways its members are getting in the spirit this Halloween. According to the 2017-2018 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 18 percent of dog owners have costumes for their pets, but it’s not just the attire that’s attracting pet owners. More than 4.2 million dog-owning households and nearly 2 million cat-owning households will be treating their furry companions to pumpkin goodies and ghoulish toys this Halloween. Here’s a look at the latest trends manufactured by APPA members:

No tricks here! Imperial Cat’s Cat Nip Toys are stuffed with 100% all natural cat nip that makes for an irresistible playtime experience. They are festive and durable allowing cats to chase them throughout the house for hours. The Halloween collection includes a Frankenstein, Spooky Ghost and Candy Corn.

Price: $2.50-$5.95

http://www.imperialcat.com

Have a pet-friendly Halloween party to attend? Fashion Pet’s Costume Boutique has a full assortment of costumes designed to easily fit most dogs. Easy on and off headpieces with elastic straps help keep the hats on dogs’ heads while the Velcro® brand fastener skirt completes the ensemble. Costumes include Sailor, Owl, Pig, Cowboy, Crab, Turtle and Bunny.

Price: $12.99

http://www.ethicalpet.com/brand/fashion-pet/

Pets will love to snack on Pumpkin Biscuit Treats by Blue Dog Bakery and leave the kids’ treats alone. Made in the USA with all natural ingredients, including real pumpkin for sensitive stomachs, whole wheat flour, and cane molasses for that wonderful fresh-baked smell, they’re the perfect guilt-free treat for dogs.

Price: $6.99

http://www.bluedogbakery.com

Halloween is the time to dress up as a popular character from the year and lucky us, these costumes are offered for our pets too. Costumes by Rubie’s Pet Shop include this year’s favorite characters from recent blockbuster hits, such as Wonder Woman, Star Wars and Minions and are sure to get lots of attention.

Price: $22.99-$34.99

http://www.rubies.com/petshop

For healthy treating try Grain & Gluten-Free Pumpkin Biscuits by Portland Food Company. Fresh organic pumpkin gets mixed with Bob’s Red Mill’s Garbanzo Bean Flour and peanut butter to create an amazing flavor. Great for dogs with allergies, or those on a grain-free diet as well.

Price: $10.99

http://www.portlandpetfoodcompany.com

Canine companions will look spOOktacular this Halloween season with the Happy Jack Premium Collar & Leash set from Country Brook Design. This festive collar & leash set is made of durable, comfortable polyester and the collar features a metal side-release buckle with a brilliant, shiny finish. The leash has an ample length of six feet to put plenty of walking distance between dogs and owners.

Price: $17.95

http://www.cbpetz.com

For more information, product samples, images or interview opportunities, please contact Jamie Baxter at 775-322-4022 or Jamie(at)theimpetusagency(dot)com.

