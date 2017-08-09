Non-Surgical Skin Lifting Treatment Combination Thread Lift Therapy is a new concept to lift sagging skin that can provide longer-lasting, natural lift.

Dr. Siew Tuck Wah, renowned medical aesthetic doctor based in Singapore has developed a new non-surgical skin-lifting treatment to combat aging and sagging skin. Conceptualized and first implemented in June 2017, the 38-year old doctor said: “It is a new concept to lift sagging skin that can provide longer-lasting, natural lift.”

“Thread lift treatment started about 20 years ago to visibly lift sagging skin and restore V-shaped face – non-surgically.” says Dr. Siew, Medical Director of Radium Medical Aesthetics which he founded in September last year.

What Is Thread Lift?

Thread Lift treatment is a convenient, non-surgical way to treat sagging skin and reverse signs of aging. It works by tightening the skin and smoothening out wrinkles without the need to undergo surgery. The most popular types of threads that aesthetic doctors use to perform thread lift procedures are poly L-lactic acid (PLLA) or polydioxanone (PDO).

With local anesthesia administered to specific parts of the face, the doctor proceeds to insert the threads under the skin at precise points using either a cannula or fine needle. After the threads are inserted, the doctor applies slight pressure to guide and push the threads beneath the skin until they are firmly embedded. The threads are pulled firmly to lift and compress sagging skin so that it creates a V-shaped face.

This treatment is sometimes coined as ‘lunchtime facelift’ or ‘one-stitch facelift’ because of its simple and straightforward treatment that does not require patients to undergo general anesthesia.

Why Combination Thread Lift Therapy?

Combination Thread Lift Therapy is an innovative approach to performing non-surgical skin lifting treatment. The development of Combination Thread Lift Therapy has led to a fundamental change in how medical aesthetic doctors perform non-surgical skin lifting treatments.

Since conceptualizing and pioneering a new thread lifting technique, patients are seeing longer-lasting result with a more natural, sustainable lift. While recovery time remains largely the same as traditional non-surgical thread lifting treatment, several patients who have undergone the treatment agreed that they lifting effect is better and the face appears more rejuvenated.

What is Combination Thread Lift Therapy?

As the name suggests, Combination Thread Lift Therapy uses both PLLA and PDO threads to create a sustainable, visible lift. Combining both Silhouette Soft Thread Lift and PDO Thread Lift treatments, the doctor is able to use different types of threads to address different issues effectively.

PLLA sutures have bidirectional cones made from a biocompatible polymer. They are resorbable and act on deeper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen production. On the other hand, PDO threads are made of biodegradable synthetic polymer and they are known for great strength and pliability.

Harnessing the benefits of both PLLA and PDO, Combination Thread Lift Therapy addresses aging skin with a two pronged approach – by lifting loose skin around the mid-face and jowls and restoring volume to the face in deficient areas such as the forehead and cheeks.

What Effects Can Be Seen After Undergoing Combination Thread Lift Therapy?

Using the proprietary knowledge of Combination Thread Lift Therapy, we can achieve the following outcome:



Sagging skin is immediately lifted after treatment

Collagen is regenerated over time as sutures are resorbed

Gradual tightening and firming of the skin to result in V-shaped face

PLLA and PDO threads are resorbed by the body at different rates. Generally, PDO threads are resorbed more quickly than PLLA threads. Combination Thread Lift Therapy offers a staggered approach to increasing the longevity of the result as collagen stimulation is produced over a longer time.

Is The Downtime Much Longer Than Silhouette Soft Thread Lift or PDO Thread Lift?

Compared to Silhouette Soft Thread Lift or PDO Thread Lift, the downtime for Combination Thread Lift Therapy is about the same. Patients can expect a downtime of about three to four days.

Some bruising and swelling can be expected but within a week, the discomfort and tightness should subside. Any needle marks or bruises can be covered up with makeup on the first one to two days after the treatment.

