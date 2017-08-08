Create + Construct

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) will bring together a diverse group of architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) experts for a full-day discussion on the challenges of updating existing structures. The third-annual Create + Construct symposium is an American Institute of Architects (AIA)–accredited educational event held on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, in New York City.

More than 90 percent of the city’s one million structures will still be in use in 2050, according to the New York City Mayor’s Office of Sustainability.(1) “As an industry, we need to help reposition and reimagine these existing buildings,” said Nathaniel Smith, SGH Associate Principal and the event’s master of ceremonies. “The transition has already begun as we continue to see new projects that convert existing building uses to new ones, enlarge or make the most of limited existing spaces, protect buildings against extreme weather, and respond to evolving regulations.”

Building permits for construction on existing buildings have doubled in value over the last five years from $4.5 billion in 2011 to more than $9 billion in 2016, according to the New York Buildings Congress.(2) In the wake of this shift, Create + Construct will serve as a forum for AEC practitioners to discuss how to transform these structures and build a stronger New York City through adaptive reuse and rehabilitation.

Symposium highlights include:

•A keynote presentation by Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects on architecture and design trends affecting these projects

•A panel discussion on the current and future state of this critical market sector moderated by Guy Geier, AIA New York President-Elect and FXFOWLE Managing Partner

•Sessions on how project teams investigate existing structures, recognize and develop their potential value, address life safety concerns, and preserve and adapt historic structures and enclosures

Session and panel speakers will include executives from FXFOWLE Architects, New York Building Congress, Page Ayres Cowley Architecture, Pullman SST, Selldorf Architects, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Skanska USA, Structural Group, STUDIOS Architecture, Western Construction Group, and Zubatkin Owner Representation. The event’s media sponsor is Commercial Observer.

Early registration discounts end 14 August 2017 and final registration closes 12 September 2017. The symposium takes place Tuesday, 19 September 2017, at the Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W 17th Street, New York, New York. The day will begin with registration at 8:00 a.m. and conclude with a reception at 5:00 p.m.

For more event and ticketing information, please visit http://www.create-construct.com.

# # #

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Inc. (SGH) is a national engineering firm that designs, investigates, and rehabilitates structures, building enclosures, and materials. Our award-winning work encompasses building, energy, civil/infrastructure, and science/defense projects in the United States, Canada, and more than thirty additional countries.

SGH has offices in Boston, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Southern California, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit http://www.sgh.com.

-------------------------------------------------------------

(1) “One City Built to Last: Transforming New York City Buildings for a Low-Carbon Future,” New York City 80 x 50 Buildings Technical Working Group.

(2) “Permits to Upgrade Existing New York City Buildings Increased in Value for Third Consecutive Year in 2016,” New York Building Congress.