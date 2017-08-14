Accident Lawyers Launch Mobile App to Aid Car Accident Victims

The new app released by Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow & McElroy was designed to enhance the collection and organization of important information and photos during a time when the chaos can often lead to confusion and disorganization. The captured information and photos will be extremely helpful when filing an insurance claim or consulting an attorney.

The exciting new mobile app can be helpful to anyone. The law firm encourages clients and anyone else who might benefit to download the app to record details at the scene of any type of motor vehicle accident. It is completely free and available for both Apple and Android devices. The accident app includes many features that are helpful at the scene of a crash.

Features allow users to:



Record the details of an accident

Document vehicle, insurance, and witness information

Take and save pictures of the accident scene and vehicle damage

Locate emergency services

Integrate with Facebook Live to record traffic stops

Email information to the legal team

Access the Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow & McElroy law firm website

Contact the firm’s car accident lawyers to discuss legal rights and options

Visit http://www.NJAdvocates.com/download-our-mobile-app/ to download this helpful tool.

Motorists and passengers who have experienced any type of motor vehicle accident can call Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow & McElroy at 732-777-0100, or visit their website at http://www.njadvocates.com for a free consultation. The firm’s offices are centrally located in Red Bank, Toms River, and Edison, and they service clients throughout New Jersey.