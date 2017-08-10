Massinvestor is excited to announced it has added nearly 50 new private capital firms to its VC & PE Database. These recent updates specifically bolstered its coverage of Silicon Valley as well as Family Offices.

Massinvestor’s Database (http://www.massinvestor.com) now includes more than 4,000 VC & PE investors. Nearly 800 are Silicon Valley based firms. More than 160 (of the 4,000) are Family Offices, actively involved in making VC & PE investments.

Silicon Valley, already the dominant region for VC investments, has recently seen dozens of new firms and funds formed. Among the new additions to the Massinvestor Database are: Fullstack Sports Ventures (focused on sports-related startups); Backstage Capital (invests in companies run by women, people of color, and LGBT founders); and UP2398 (a seed stage fund co-managed by E-Bay founder, Pierre Omidyar).

Tracking down difficult-to-find Family Offices is one of Massinvestor’s specialties. Its intrepid research team recently added nearly 20 new Family Offices (all of which make VC & PE investments). New additions include Zoma Capital of the Walton Family (Walmart); JAWS Estates Capital (Family Office of hotel mogul Barry Sternlicht); and Fremont Group (office of the Bechtel Family).

The full Massinvestor Database includes detailed profiles of more than 4,000 VCs, PEs, Family Offices, Angels, Accelerators, Merchant Banks (and other private capital investors). All data is easily exportable to both PDF and CSV.

From early stage VCs to mega-cap buyout Private Equity firms, Angels to Incubators, Merchant Banks to Family Investment Offices, Massinvestor covers the complete range of Private Capital investors. Massinvestor (http://massinvestor.com/) helps Entrepreneurs and Investment Bankers raise capital; and serves as a business intelligence platform for Law firms, Accounting firms, Academics, and myriad professionals involved in the Private Capital space.