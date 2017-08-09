Reflexis Announces 2017 Sponsors for Reflexions User Group Conference

Reflexis is excited to have so many of our great partners joining us at Reflexions this year.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is thrilled to announce its partnering solutions sponsors for Reflexions 2017: Unleash. Empower. Engage. The Reflexions 2017 User Group Conference will be held at The Venetian in Las Vegas from August 14-17, 2017.

The 2017 Charter Sponsors are Nextenture and Synel Americas. Nextenture is a top provider of business consulting, product implementation, and engineering services to retail, banking, healthcare, and hospitality industries. Synel Americas provides retailers with world-class time and attendance devices and solutions.

Connors Group, Zebra Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, CMI Time Management, and Pricer will also be sponsoring the event, where they will display and demonstrate their retail solutions. (See below for sponsor descriptions).

“Reflexis is excited to have so many of our great partners joining us at Reflexions this year,” said Brett Walker, Reflexis VP of Alliances and Solution Consulting. “Retailers are being challenged to reimagine their operating models due to shifting customer demands. Our partners have been there with us in lock-step, helping joint customers with technology and services solutions that defeat retail complexity and drive simplicity for stores. We thank them for their continued dedication and support.”

Charter Sponsors

Nextenture was founded by former Reflexis executives with a vision to become a one-stop-shop for all-things-Reflexis. Today, Nextenture is the answer to all considerations around the Reflexis suite, such as strategic advice, software configuration and rollout, customizations, eLearning and on-site training, change management, analytics, rollout hyper-care, and post-rollout help desk support. Serving customers in the convenience, beauty, pharmacy, and other retail verticals, Nextenture is also an authorized Developer Partner of Reflexis.

Synel Americas is a world leader in the development and production of data collection devices and solutions for workforce management including time capture and access control. Synel's portfolio of products includes a variety of advanced biometric data collection devices, including fingerprint and facial recognition products, as well as a variety of badge reading technology devices. Synel Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Synel, is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, and includes a team of software developers, technical support personnel, and production and warehousing facilities. As the manufacturer and distributor, Synel provides high quality and world-class products and services on a global basis.

Platinum Sponsor

Connors Group is a global retail management consulting firm with deep experience across all retail verticals including grocery, QSR, convenience, specialty, big box, and apparel. We collaborate with Reflexis and retailers to provide value-added consulting services that augment the Reflexis suite of solutions – from Reflexis software implementation services, to engineered labor standards. In addition, we partner with leading retailers to improve and sustain operational productivity, customer experience, associate engagement, and top-line sales.

Gold Sponsors

Zebra is a global leader in providing solutions that give enterprises real-time visibility into their operations. This unparalleled visibility and real-time information gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today's data-centric world.

HP in Retail: Today’s consumer is global and 24/7. The shopping experience spans from brick and mortar to online to social media. HP’s broad portfolio of end-to-end solutions, from leading edge POS systems to Mobility, as well as back-office solutions and services, enable retailers to provide a seamless experience with maximum engagement.

Silver Sponsors

CMI Time Management’s Time and Attendance and Workforce Management Terminal Solutions lead the industry in setting the standard for accuracy and reliability in time management systems. Made-in-America.

Pricer is the Global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and solutions, having deployed more than 140 million ESLs in over 13,500 stores worldwide.

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

The Reflexis cloud-based Real-Time Store Operations Platform helps retailers simplify store operations, provide improved line of sight for field managers, and streamline corporate processes. Reflexis store execution, labor operations, mobility, and analytics solutions enable retailers to unleash the power of store associates, giving them more opportunities for customer engagement, providing customers with a more consistent brand experience.

Since 2001, Reflexis has helped more than 250 of the world’s best retailers improve store-level execution and drive quantifiable business value and significant ROI.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.