Wayne Homes Introduces New Ranch Floorplan, the Dorchester II

Wayne Homes has introduced the new ranch floorplan, the Dorchester II. The exterior styles of the floorplan will range from the Classic elevation to the new Farmhouse elevation.

Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in custom on-your-lot homes, announced the release of their new single-story floorplan, the Dorchester II.

The Dorchester II, which will be part of the Lifestyle Collection, is a new and modern makeover of the Dorchester floorplan and includes three bedroom, two baths, and over 1,500 square feet of living space.

Notable interior features of this floorplan include a large, open kitchen with island and eat ledge, master suite with a five-foot shower, 60-inch vanity, and walk in closet, and a mudroom with pantry and closet off of the garage.

“Our goal was to update the original Dorchester floorplan with a more functional kitchen and master bath for today’s active family,” Maurie Jones, Vice President of Marketing, said. “This floorplan is perfect for young families.”

The exterior styles range from the Classic elevation to the new Farmhouse elevation, giving home buyers a variety of options to choose from.

For more information about building a custom home with Wayne Homes and the Dorchester II floorplan visit WayneHomes.com.

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer more than 40 fully customizable floorplans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.